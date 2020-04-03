2020 April 3 13:49

DeloPorts continues to operate despite quarantine and days off in Russia

All terminals of DeloPorts LLC, the stevedore holding company of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk, continue to operate during the state-declared days off with provision of increased health security measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company says in a press release.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently extended the days off until the end of April and granted the regions the right to determine a range of security measures against the coronavirus. The movement in Krasnodar Region has been restricted since the 3rd of April accept those who received special passes from regional authorities.

“DeloPorts LLC terminals - NUTEP Container Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company - are included in the list of continuous operation enterprises, that are not suspended during the quarantine. International vessels reception, handling and storageof cargo, dispatch are carried out as usual.

At the same time, the safety and health of our customers and staff are the absolute priority. We now adhere the strongest quarantine security measures”, said Igor Yakovenko, CEO of the company.

The company has a control headquarters, which is able to respond immediately to any possible customers’ situationsit’s main goal is to prevent the suspension of cargo flow.