2020 April 3 13:24

AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March and first quarter of 2020

In March 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 279 507 passengers, which is a 59.3% decrease compared to March 2019. The number of cargo units increased by 7.7% to 35 037 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 44.7% to 42 045 units in the same comparison.

In the first quarter of the 2020 financial year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 566 730 passengers, which is a 15.6% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 7.0% to 99 617 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 11.1% to 190 292 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2020 and the first quarter of the financial year were the following:

March 2020 March

2019 Change Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Passengers 279 507 686 488 -59.3% 1 566 730 1 855 772 -15.6% Finland - Sweden 71 030 216 302 -67.2% 469 607 565 002 -16.9% Estonia - Finland 170 380 357 814 -52.4% 847 818 996 982 -15.0% Estonia - Sweden 19 707 61 493 -68.0% 140 544 155 516 -9.6% Latvia - Sweden 18 390 50 879 -63.9% 108 761 138 272 -21.3% Cargo Units 35 037 32 524 7.7% 99 617 93 114 7.0% Finland - Sweden 6 565 7 366 -10.9% 20 574 19 661 4.6% Estonia - Finland 24 137 20 131 19.9% 64 739 59 766 8.3% Estonia - Sweden 3 626 3 639 -0.4% 11 078 9 638 14.9% Latvia - Sweden 709 1 388 -48.9% 3 226 4 049 -20.3% Passenger Vehicles 42 045 76 016 -44.7% 190 292 214 087 -11.1% Finland - Sweden 4 126 6 982 -40.9% 20 000 19 438 2.9% Estonia - Finland 34 246 61 016 -43.9% 151 492 171 511 -11.7% Estonia - Sweden 1 504 3 740 -59.8% 8 844 10 369 -14.7% Latvia - Sweden 2 169 4 278 -49.3% 9 956 12 769 -22.0%



























The following operational factors influenced the development in March 2020 and in the first quarter of the financial year:

ESTONIA – FINLAND. In the first quarter, cargo vessel Seawind did not operate on the route for 26 days, shuttle vessel Megastar for 4 days and cruise ferry Silja Europa for 23 days due to scheduled maintenance. Cruise ferry Victoria I, which regularly operates on Estonia-Sweden route, replaced cruise ferry Silja Europa for 9 days. Operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended from 17 March due to the travel restrictions. Shuttle vessel Star was rerouted to Paldiski-Sassnitz route from 19 March. Shuttle vessel Megastar continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route and since 19 March carries mainly cargo. Estonia-Finland statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN. In the first quarter, cruise ferry Victoria I did not operate on the route for 9 days due to replacing cruise ferry Silja Europa. Operations of cruise ferries Victoria I and Baltic Queen were suspended from 15 March due to travel restrictions.

FINLAND – SWEDEN. In the first quarter, cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance. Operations of cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony were suspended from 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy continued operating according to ordinary schedule and since 19 March carry mainly cargo.

LATVIA – SWEDEN. In the first quarter, cruise ferry Romantika did not operate on the route for 12 days due to scheduled maintenance. Operations of cruise ferries Romantika and Isabelle were suspended from 16 March due to travel restrictions. On 17 March, cruise ferry Romantika was rerouted to Riga-Sassnitz route for 2 days for evacuation purposes. Latvia-Sweden statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.