  • 2020 April 3 13:24

    AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March and first quarter of 2020

    In March 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 279 507 passengers, which is a 59.3% decrease compared to March 2019. The number of cargo units increased by 7.7% to 35 037 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 44.7% to 42 045 units in the same comparison.

    In the first quarter of the 2020 financial year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 566 730 passengers, which is a 15.6% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 7.0% to 99 617 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 11.1% to 190 292 units in same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2020 and the first quarter of the financial year were the following:

     

    March 2020

    March
    2019

    Change

    Q1 2020

    Q1 2019

    Change

    Passengers

    279 507

    686 488

    -59.3%

    1 566 730

    1 855 772

    -15.6%

    Finland - Sweden

    71 030

    216 302

    -67.2%

    469 607

    565 002

    -16.9%

    Estonia - Finland

    170 380

    357 814

    -52.4%

    847 818

    996 982

    -15.0%

    Estonia - Sweden

    19 707

    61 493

    -68.0%

    140 544

    155 516

    -9.6%

    Latvia - Sweden

    18 390

    50 879

    -63.9%

    108 761

    138 272

    -21.3%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Cargo Units

    35 037

    32 524

    7.7%

    99 617

    93 114

    7.0%

    Finland - Sweden

    6 565

    7 366

    -10.9%

    20 574

    19 661

    4.6%

    Estonia - Finland

    24 137

    20 131

    19.9%

    64 739

    59 766

    8.3%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 626

    3 639

    -0.4%

    11 078

    9 638

    14.9%

    Latvia - Sweden

    709

    1 388

    -48.9%

    3 226

    4 049

    -20.3%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Passenger Vehicles

    42 045

    76 016

    -44.7%

    190 292

    214 087

    -11.1%

    Finland - Sweden

    4 126

    6 982

    -40.9%

    20 000

    19 438

    2.9%

    Estonia - Finland

    34 246

    61 016

    -43.9%

    151 492

    171 511

    -11.7%

    Estonia - Sweden

    1 504

    3 740

    -59.8%

    8 844

    10 369

    -14.7%

    Latvia - Sweden

    2 169

    4 278

    -49.3%

    9 956

    12 769

    -22.0%

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     












    The following operational factors influenced the development in March 2020 and in the first quarter of the financial year:

    ESTONIA – FINLAND. In the first quarter, cargo vessel Seawind did not operate on the route for 26 days, shuttle vessel Megastar for 4 days and cruise ferry Silja Europa for 23 days due to scheduled maintenance. Cruise ferry Victoria I, which regularly operates on Estonia-Sweden route, replaced cruise ferry Silja Europa for 9 days. Operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended from 17 March due to the travel restrictions. Shuttle vessel Star was rerouted to Paldiski-Sassnitz route from 19 March. Shuttle vessel Megastar continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route and since 19 March carries mainly cargo. Estonia-Finland statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN. In the first quarter, cruise ferry Victoria I did not operate on the route for 9 days due to replacing cruise ferry Silja Europa. Operations of cruise ferries Victoria I and Baltic Queen were suspended from 15 March due to travel restrictions.

    FINLAND – SWEDEN. In the first quarter, cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance. Operations of cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony were suspended from 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy continued operating according to ordinary schedule and since 19 March carry mainly cargo.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN. In the first quarter, cruise ferry Romantika did not operate on the route for 12 days due to scheduled maintenance. Operations of cruise ferries Romantika and Isabelle were suspended from 16 March due to travel restrictions. On 17 March, cruise ferry Romantika was rerouted to Riga-Sassnitz route for 2 days for evacuation purposes. Latvia-Sweden statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.

