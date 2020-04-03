-
2020 April 3 13:24
AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for March and first quarter of 2020
In March 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 279 507 passengers, which is a 59.3% decrease compared to March 2019. The number of cargo units increased by 7.7% to 35 037 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 44.7% to 42 045 units in the same comparison.
In the first quarter of the 2020 financial year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 566 730 passengers, which is a 15.6% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 7.0% to 99 617 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 11.1% to 190 292 units in same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2020 and the first quarter of the financial year were the following:
March 2020
March
2019
Change
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Change
Passengers
279 507
686 488
-59.3%
1 566 730
1 855 772
-15.6%
Finland - Sweden
71 030
216 302
-67.2%
469 607
565 002
-16.9%
Estonia - Finland
170 380
357 814
-52.4%
847 818
996 982
-15.0%
Estonia - Sweden
19 707
61 493
-68.0%
140 544
155 516
-9.6%
Latvia - Sweden
18 390
50 879
-63.9%
108 761
138 272
-21.3%
Cargo Units
35 037
32 524
7.7%
99 617
93 114
7.0%
Finland - Sweden
6 565
7 366
-10.9%
20 574
19 661
4.6%
Estonia - Finland
24 137
20 131
19.9%
64 739
59 766
8.3%
Estonia - Sweden
3 626
3 639
-0.4%
11 078
9 638
14.9%
Latvia - Sweden
709
1 388
-48.9%
3 226
4 049
-20.3%
Passenger Vehicles
42 045
76 016
-44.7%
190 292
214 087
-11.1%
Finland - Sweden
4 126
6 982
-40.9%
20 000
19 438
2.9%
Estonia - Finland
34 246
61 016
-43.9%
151 492
171 511
-11.7%
Estonia - Sweden
1 504
3 740
-59.8%
8 844
10 369
-14.7%
Latvia - Sweden
2 169
4 278
-49.3%
9 956
12 769
-22.0%
The following operational factors influenced the development in March 2020 and in the first quarter of the financial year:
ESTONIA – FINLAND. In the first quarter, cargo vessel Seawind did not operate on the route for 26 days, shuttle vessel Megastar for 4 days and cruise ferry Silja Europa for 23 days due to scheduled maintenance. Cruise ferry Victoria I, which regularly operates on Estonia-Sweden route, replaced cruise ferry Silja Europa for 9 days. Operations of cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended from 17 March due to the travel restrictions. Shuttle vessel Star was rerouted to Paldiski-Sassnitz route from 19 March. Shuttle vessel Megastar continued operating on Tallinn-Helsinki route and since 19 March carries mainly cargo. Estonia-Finland statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN. In the first quarter, cruise ferry Victoria I did not operate on the route for 9 days due to replacing cruise ferry Silja Europa. Operations of cruise ferries Victoria I and Baltic Queen were suspended from 15 March due to travel restrictions.
FINLAND – SWEDEN. In the first quarter, cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for 4 days due to scheduled maintenance. Operations of cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony were suspended from 19 March due to travel restrictions. Cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Galaxy continued operating according to ordinary schedule and since 19 March carry mainly cargo.
LATVIA – SWEDEN. In the first quarter, cruise ferry Romantika did not operate on the route for 12 days due to scheduled maintenance. Operations of cruise ferries Romantika and Isabelle were suspended from 16 March due to travel restrictions. On 17 March, cruise ferry Romantika was rerouted to Riga-Sassnitz route for 2 days for evacuation purposes. Latvia-Sweden statistics in the table above include volumes from both ordinary and rerouted operations.
Другие новости по темам: Tallink