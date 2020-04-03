2020 April 3 12:18

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC arranged testing of its employees to detect coronavirus

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) says it has expanded the package of measures to prevent spreading of coronavirus infection (COVID-19). On 2 April 2020, it became one of the first companies in the region to start testing its personnel. All port works involved in loading/unloading operations will undergo the diagnostic.

As the business with pressing continuity, SP SPb is keeping normal operation with enhanced security observance. While fulfilling its obligations to the clients the company’s priority is to ensure health of its employees.

The following shift personnel will undergo testing: dock engineers, operators of handling equipment, warehouse staff and other workers ensuring uninterrupted operation of the company. Paramedics of the port’s medical centers are engaged in biomaterial sampling with regard of the shift schedule. Arrangements are made to prevent crowds during the sampling process in order to exclude the danger of infection. Samples are then submitted for analyses to the accredited laboratory.

These tests supplement the list of measures undertaken by the company in the framework of occupational safety. SP SPb earlier cancelled business trips, prevented contacts of port personnel with crews and arranged remote operation for the majority of office people. Personnel involved in handling operations are provided with individual protective means and information about coronavirus prevention measures on a daily basis, both at workplaces and off-site.

Regular disinfection of common facilities, handling equipment and transport intended for delivery of personnel has been arranged as well as additional purchase of hygiene and disinfecting materials. The company is currently developing some measures to strengthen security and encourage its employees to commute by their personal vehicles.