2020 April 3 09:42

Viking Line continues service in the Baltic Sea

Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, Viking Line will continue to keep service on the Baltic Sea at a reduced level. Four of the Company’s seven vessels will sail primarily with cargo between Finland and Sweden, the Åland Islands and Estonia to ensure security of supply. Passenger traffic has virtually come to a standstill following the authorities’ restrictions. Demand for cargo transport remains high.

Viking Line continues to transport goods between Finland, Sweden, Åland and Estonia with four vessels to ensure security of supply.

“It is important to maintain vital social functions during these exceptional circumstances, and Viking Line is doing so by providing cargo service between these countries,” says Jan Hanses, president and CEO of Viking Line.

Viking Line’s service for the period April 2 and beyond:

Turku – Åland (Långnäs) – Stockholm

M/S Viking Grace and M/S Amorella will serve the route until further notice.

Mariehamn – Kapellskär:

M/S Rosella will sail between Mariehamn and Kapellskär only for cargo on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until at least April 30, 2020. Passenger traffic can resume at the earliest on April 15, 2020, or in accordance with the instructions of the relevant authorities.

Helsinki – Tallinn

M/S Gabriella will sail between Helsinki and Tallinn until at least April 30, 2020.

Suspended traffic:

Traffic between Helsinki and Stockholm will be suspended until at least May 13, 2020.

Cruise traffic from Stockholm to Mariehamn with M/S Viking Cinderella will be suspended until at least May 13, 2020.

Traffic with Viking XPRS, which normally sails between Helsinki and Tallinn, will be suspended until at least April 30, 2020.