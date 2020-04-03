2020 April 3 09:36

Yury Bezdudny appointed Acting Governor of Nenets Autonomous Area

Vladimir Putin signed the Executive Order On the Acting Governor of the Nenets Autonomous Area.

According to the Kremlin, the President accepted the resignation of Governor of the Nenets Autonomous Area Alexander Tsybulsky and appointed Yury Bezdudny Acting Governor of the Nenets Autonomous Area until an elected governor takes office.

According to earlier statements, Arkhangelsk Region Governor Igor Orlov stepped down from his position as the Arkhangelsk Region Governor upon his request for early termination of office. Later Vladimir Putin appointed Alexander Tsybulsky Acting Governor of Arkhangelsk Region until an elected governor takes office.

The document comes into force from the day of signing.