  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 3 09:09

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 03

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) continued slight downward movement on April 02:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 241.01 (-0.29)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 298.00 (-3.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 385.95 (-5.57)

    Meantime, world oil indexes rose on Apr.02 after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war.

    Brent for June settlement increased by $5.20 to $29.94 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for May rose by $5.01 to $25.32 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $4.62 to WTI. Gasoil for April delivery gained $4.25.

    Today morning global oil indexes have turned into downward evolution again.
     
    Trump said he had talked recently with the leaders of both Russia and Saudi Arabia and believed the two countries would make a deal to end their price war within a “few days” - lowering production and bringing prices back up. Russia in turn said that no one has launched any talks about a potential new oil-production deal to replace the OPEC+ format. The current prices of Brent Crude in the mid-$20s are well below Saudi Arabia’s fiscal break-even price of $80 a barrel oil, below the break-evens of nearly all U.S. shale production, and below the Russian breakeven price, too. With markets facing 15 million barrels per day (bpd) of oversupply in the second quarter and storage maxing out in April, extraordinary curtailments of oil supply will be needed in May and Jun.

    The double supply-demand shock of the past month threw the oil futures market into super contango. One of the most requested commodities right now is storage—be it onshore or offshore—as commodity traders and oil majors are increasingly looking to profit from the super contango in several months’ time.  Apart from the traders who manage to secure storages, the other big winners of the super contango market structure are set to be tanker owners and operators, as rates for chartering tankers for storage are soaring. Over the next few months, the tanker companies will be the biggest winners from the double market shock as traders rush to secure what’s left of available crude carriers for storage in the super contango structure.

    U.S. oil producers may soon have access to federal oil storage space to alleviate the glut that is threatening to overwhelm existing private storage capacity. The Energy Department is considering the option, and an official announcement could come later. The storage problem is becoming critical on a global scale. As per some forecasts, if storage continues to fill up, oil prices could fall close to zero. This zero-space available could happen in months, if not weeks. The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) has a maximum capacity of over 713 million barrels of crude. The U.S. created the SPR in the wake of the Arab oil embargo following the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, as the U.S. sought to avoid a repeat of the fuel shortages that the embargo caused at the time. There U.S. has some 635 million barrels in storage across the SPR facilities.

    China is moving forward with plans to buy up oil for its emergency reserves after price crash. Beijing has asked government agencies to quickly coordinate filling tanks and using financial tools like options to lock in current low prices. In addition to state-owned reserves, Beijing may use commercial space for storage as well, while also encouraging companies to fill their own tanks. The initial target is to hold government stockpiles equivalent to 90 days of net imports, which could eventually be expanded to as much as 180 days when including commercial reserves. China is also planning to announce the fourth batch of strategic reserve sites. The expansion project has the dual advantage of creating larger emergency reserves and as an economic stimulus project to spur construction opportunities as the country recovers from the coronavirus.

    Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country’s biggest refiner and fuel retailer, has declared a force majeure on oil imports from some of its top oil suppliers, including four key suppliers from Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It’s not only India that is not rushing to buy ultra-cheap Saudi crude because of plunging demand: some refiners in Europe, including supermajor Shell, are set to take less crude from the Kingdom in April amid plummeting demand in the coronavirus pandemic.

    In the meantime, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are still pretending to flood European and Asian markets with crude. The Kingdom’s supply has now officially surpassed the 12 million bpd mark, compared to 9.7 million bpd. While some analysts remain doubtful that the kingdom is able to produce anywhere close to 12 million bpd, Riyadh is already resorting to drawing crude from its inventories to boost exports, and Saudi authorities have instructed Aramco to ramp up supply to 13 million bpd. UAE has also vowed to increase production to 4 million bpd, one million barrels per day higher than it produced under the OPEC+ output deal. Iraq also said on Mar.31 that it would raise production by 200,000 bpd to 4.8 million bpd.

    We expect bunker prices may rise today in a range of plus $ 15-25 for IFO and plus $ 3-15 for MGO. At the end of the session, a downtrend may resume.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 3

09:36 Yury Bezdudny appointed Acting Governor of Nenets Autonomous Area
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is flat at 624 points
09:09 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 03
08:33 Ocean Network Express issues its first electronic Bill of Lading

2020 April 2

18:27 FSL Trust completes disposal of crude oil tanker
18:07 CMA CGM announces that this Low Sulphur Surcharge is not applicable
17:54 Aleksandr Tsybulsky appointed as Acting Governor of Arkhangelsk Region
17:31 MAN Energy Solutions's low-speed, dual-fuel engines pass 1,000,000 operating hours
17:16 VARD secures contract for one stern trawler for Framherji
16:59 DHT Holdings announces time charters for six of its VLCCs
16:30 Navigation season opens on the Lower Volga
15:48 PGNiG commences operations at Klaipėda LNG Reloading Station
15:15 World’s largest and most efficient krill trawler to be designed by Wärtsilä
15:13 SMM: Shipping industry steers towards digitalisation
14:49 Bunker prices show no considerable changes at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:26 Vitol Group establishes foothold in Singapore bunker operations
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes acquisition of Performance Team
13:37 Law ranking heavy fuel oil as medium distillate comes into effect
13:14 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI from East Asia to East Coast and West Coast of South America, Mexico, Caribbean and Panama
12:52 Covid-19: Passenger transportation by seaborne transport and traffic of small-size ships banned in Crimea
12:25 ABP update: port operations remain open for business
12:01 ABS expands remote survey services
11:28 IMO urges keyworker exemptions for crew changes and repatriations
11:18 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I to make two return trips on Tallinn-Helsinki-Tallinn route on 2-3 April
10:43 Russian President signs Decree on establishment of Marine Instrument Engineering Corporation
10:21 Brent Crude futures price is up 12.5% to $27.83, Light Sweet Crude – up 10.5% to $22.44
10:06 Jan De Nul nears completion of fabrication of foundations for Taiwan’s Changhua Offshore Wind Farm
10:00 Financing of Nizhegorodsky hydrosystem project to be redistributed in favor of NOVATEK’s projects
09:59 VARD signs contract with P/F Akraberg for the design and construction of a sophisticated unit
09:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 02
09:19 Baltic Dry Index is down to 624 points

2020 April 1

18:36 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter Ccontract for m/v Myrto with Cargill
18:06 CMA CGM to apply Port Congestion Surcharge for reefer cargo to Philippines (Manila and Subic ports)
17:54 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 3M’20 climbed by 4.7% YoY to 16.93 million tonnes with new monthly record set in March
17:35 New BIO SEA BWTS approved by USCG and IMO
17:20 Throughput of port Azov in 3M’2020 fell by 19% to 1.38 million tonnes
17:05 PowerCell signs contract with leading European shipyard regarding fuel cell system worth MSEK 77
16:35 The EU funded FLAGSHIPS project supports construction of a hydrogen fuel powered barge push boat
16:04 Wärtsilä receives contract to upgrade 11-year old Vessel Traffic Monitoring and Information System (VTMIS) serving ports in Cyprus
16:02 Höegh LNG applies for LNG import licence in Cyprus
15:30 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services in April & May
15:04 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for April 2020
14:53 Frigates of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea
14:43 Launch of Dimecc’s Sea for Value programme paves the way for remote pilotage and safer fairway navigation
14:22 Wärtsilä launches actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and withdraws its market outlook
14:19 Competition announced for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s Phase 2
13:26 Transit navigation opened in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW
13:02 Ocean Yield extends standstill agreement and restructuring outline with Solstad Offshore for the vessels Far Senator and Far Statesman
12:00 ABS to class a series of Silver Eagle self elevating drilling units
11:25 Russian Railways' network loading down 3.8% to 306.7 million tonnes in 3M’ 2020
11:01 New shipping service gives boost to growing breakbulk segment in Rotterdam
10:42 Start of cruise navigation season postponed at Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg
10:14 APM Terminals Mobile completes phase-three expansion to increase capacity
09:54 Brent Crude futures price is down 2.2% to $25.78, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.1% to $20.46
09:33 Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 01
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is down to 625 points

2020 March 31

18:06 APM Terminals Nigeria donates $US 200,000 to UN Nigeria Basket Fund
17:51 New publication offers updated maritime security guidance for mariners operating off West Africa and Gulf of Guinea
17:36 Manila ports fear shut down due to continued cargo congestion