2020 April 2 17:54

Aleksandr Tsybulsky appointed as Acting Governor of Arkhangelsk Region

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the Law on Acting Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region.



According to the Kremlin, Arkhangelsk Region Governor Igor Orlov stepped down from his position as the Arkhangelsk Region Governor upon his request for early termination of office and in compliance with Federal Law No 184-ФЗ of 6 October 1999.



Aleksandr Tsybulsky has been appointed Acting Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region upon acceptance of his voluntary resignation from the position of the Nenets Autonomous Region Governor.



The document comes into force from the day of signing.