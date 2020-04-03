2020 April 3 08:33

Ocean Network Express issues its first electronic Bill of Lading

Ocean Network Express (ONE), the world’s sixth largest container line by TEU capacity, and essDOCS, the leading enabler of paperless trade, announced that ONE recently handled its first ever electronic, negotiable Bill of Lading (eB/L) via essDOCS’ paperless document solution, CargoDocs.

ONE has also selected essDOCS to power its upcoming Bill of Lading digitization initiative, commencing work which will use the capabilities of CargoDocs to share, review and approve draft bills of lading and sea waybills (whether paper or electronic) online for all ONE customers globally.

ONE went live using a CargoDocs electronic bill of lading for a shipment of containerized synthetic rubber from Russia to China. The transaction involved SIBUR International GmbH as the shipper and SIBUR International Trading (Shanghai) as the end receiver, with Novo Orient Agency acting as port of load agent in Russia, SIPG Logistics as SIBUR’s agent at the discharge port in China and UNISCO as ONE’s husbanding agent.

In the next phase of the project, ONE will allow customers to use electronic bills of lading on a regional and subsequently global basis commencing in Q2 2020, as part of ‘ONE eCommerce’ initiatives aimed at delivering an improved, digital customer experience.

In addition, ONE and essDOCS have commenced work on a project to digitize the container line’s draft B/L review, edit and/or approval process, by utilizing CargoDocs’ globally available collaborative drafting capability. The project will provide seamless data flow between CargoDocs and ONE’s customer facing eCommerce portal plus internal TMS forms, powering a global solution that will eliminate data re-entry, reduce errors in bills of lading and sea waybills and slash transport document issuance turnaround time. The combined solution will enable all ONE customers globally to either print internet B/Ls or receive original electronic eB/Ls from ONE eCommerce in a single platform.