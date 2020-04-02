2020 April 2 18:07

CMA CGM announces that this Low Sulphur Surcharge is not applicable

CMA CGM has introduced a Low Sulphur Surcharge (LSS20) effective December 1st, 2019 to cover the increase in fuel-related costs associated with the implementation of the IMO 2020 regulation.

As from the 1st of May 2020, taking into consideration the current price of VLSFO, CMA CGM informs its customers that this Low Sulphur Surcharge is not applicable and may come back later as per its formula.