2020 April 2 16:59

DHT Holdings announces time charters for six of its VLCCs

DHT has entered into time charter contracts for six of its VLCCs. All six ships have contracts with firm periods of 12 months at an average fixed daily hire of $67,300 per day with prompt delivery, the company said in its release.

Vessel Year built Fixed period Optional period

DHT Lake 2004 12 months 6 months

DHT Raven 2004 12 months 6 months

DHT Scandinavia 2006 12 months 3 months

DHT Bauhinia 2007 12 months 6 months

DHT Edelweiss 2008 12 months 6 months

DHT Lion 2016 12 months option

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. DHT fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. DHT operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway.