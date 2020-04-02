  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 2 14:49

    Bunker prices show no considerable changes at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices stated going up after President Donald Trump said that a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia can be resolved.

    According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $210 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $405 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $220.

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Bunker prices are stable at the port of Singapore:

    - IFO-380 НS - $185
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $245
    - MGO - $270

    From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

    Subscribe for IAA PortNews bunker prices review snitko@portnews.ru Upon request it will be provided in English.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 2

16:59 DHT Holdings announces time charters for six of its VLCCs
16:30 Navigation season opens on the Lower Volga
15:48 PGNiG commences operations at Klaipėda LNG Reloading Station
15:15 World’s largest and most efficient krill trawler to be designed by Wärtsilä
15:13 SMM: Shipping industry steers towards digitalisation
14:49 Bunker prices show no considerable changes at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:26 Vitol Group establishes foothold in Singapore bunker operations
14:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes acquisition of Performance Team
13:37 Law ranking heavy fuel oil as medium distillate comes into effect
13:14 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI from East Asia to East Coast and West Coast of South America, Mexico, Caribbean and Panama
12:52 Covid-19: Passenger transportation by seaborne transport and traffic of small-size ships banned in Crimea
12:25 ABP update: port perations remain open for business
12:01 ABS expands remote survey services
11:28 IMO urges keyworker exemptions for crew changes and repatriations
11:18 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I to make two return trips on Tallinn-Helsinki-Tallinn route on 2-3 April
10:43 Russian President signs Decree on establishment of Marine Instrument Engineering Corporation
10:21 Brent Crude futures price is up 12.5% to $27.83, Light Sweet Crude – up 10.5% to $22.44
10:06 Jan De Nul nears completion of fabrication of foundations for Taiwan’s Changhua Offshore Wind Farm
10:00 Financing of Nizhegorodsky hydrosystem project to be redistributed in favor of NOVATEK’s projects
09:59 VARD signs contract with P/F Akraberg for the design and construction of a sophisticated unit
09:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 02
09:19 Baltic Dry Index is down to 624 points

2020 April 1

18:36 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter Ccontract for m/v Myrto with Cargill
18:06 CMA CGM to apply Port Congestion Surcharge for reefer cargo to Philippines (Manila and Subic ports)
17:54 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 3M’20 climbed by 4.7% YoY to 16.93 million tonnes with new monthly record set in March
17:35 New BIO SEA BWTS approved by USCG and IMO
17:20 Throughput of port Azov in 3M’2020 fell by 19% to 1.38 million tonnes
17:05 PowerCell signs contract with leading European shipyard regarding fuel cell system worth MSEK 77
16:35 The EU funded FLAGSHIPS project supports construction of a hydrogen fuel powered barge push boat
16:04 Wärtsilä receives contract to upgrade 11-year old Vessel Traffic Monitoring and Information System (VTMIS) serving ports in Cyprus
16:02 Höegh LNG applies for LNG import licence in Cyprus
15:30 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services in April & May
15:04 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for April 2020
14:53 Frigates of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea
14:43 Launch of Dimecc’s Sea for Value programme paves the way for remote pilotage and safer fairway navigation
14:22 Wärtsilä launches actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and withdraws its market outlook
14:19 Competition announced for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s Phase 2
13:26 Transit navigation opened in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW
13:02 Ocean Yield extends standstill agreement and restructuring outline with Solstad Offshore for the vessels Far Senator and Far Statesman
12:00 ABS to class a series of Silver Eagle self elevating drilling units
11:25 Russian Railways' network loading down 3.8% to 306.7 million tonnes in 3M’ 2020
11:01 New shipping service gives boost to growing breakbulk segment in Rotterdam
10:42 Start of cruise navigation season postponed at Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg
10:14 APM Terminals Mobile completes phase-three expansion to increase capacity
09:54 Brent Crude futures price is down 2.2% to $25.78, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.1% to $20.46
09:33 Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 01
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is down to 625 points

2020 March 31

18:06 APM Terminals Nigeria donates $US 200,000 to UN Nigeria Basket Fund
17:51 New publication offers updated maritime security guidance for mariners operating off West Africa and Gulf of Guinea
17:36 Manila ports fear shut down due to continued cargo congestion
17:20 Floating workshop of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet completed tasks in Mediterranean Sea
17:06 Yang Ming reveals 2019 financial report
16:55 State Duma of Russia approved in first reading expansion of resource base for LNG production projects
16:23 Rolls-Royce supplies innovative propulsion system for new multi-purpose vessels in the North and Baltic Seas
16:18 Nauticor and Novatek cooperate in the development of small-scale LNG supply infrastructure in the Baltic Sea
15:28 Bunker prices continue going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:04 ClassNK establishes "Rules for the Survey and Construction of Governmental and Naval Ships"
14:42 NOVATEK declares LNG transshipment in Norway to be a temporary measure caused by Covid-19 pandemic
14:23 Wärtsilä Translink becomes first ever solution fully compliant with latest IEC and DNV GL Cyber Security rules