2020 April 2 12:52

Covid-19: Passenger transportation by seaborne transport and traffic of small-size ships banned in Crimea

Passenger transportation by sea suspended in the Republic of Crimea between April 2 and April 14, 2020 in order to prevent spreading coronavirus infection. According to the official website of the Crimean Government, corresponding amendments have been introduced into the Crimea Head’s Decree on establishing a regime of high alert.

The Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare says 16 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Crimea.

Apart from passenger transportation by seaborne transport, the ban covers small-size vessels except for those deployed for state and municipal purposes.