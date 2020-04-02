2020 April 2 12:25

ABP update: port perations remain open for business

According to the company’s statement, “Across ABP our teams are working exceptionally hard to ensure our Ports remain open for business during these challenging times. We have implemented safeguards to protect our staff, visitors, contractors and our customers’ representatives, ensuring that the latest UK Government protocols in terms of social distancing are observed. It may also be appropriate for additional inspections to be carried out at our Ports relating to health checks and we appreciate your support in ensuring that your staff, hauliers and contractors are aware of this, exercise patience and co-operate fully. The health and wellbeing of our colleagues, customers and their families remains ABP’s highest priority.

To help with our resource planning we would ask that you keep us up to date with any change to your operational requirements so that we can plan accordingly. At a number of our Ports there has been a significant downturn in throughput. Combined with requirements for our staff to self-isolate, this will lead to a review of our standard operating hours in some locations. We will continue endeavours to ensure uninterrupted support of your operations.

Last week the Minister for Aviation Maritime and Security, Kelly Tollhurst MP, issued an open letter of reassurance confirming the UK Government’s commitment to seafarer welfare during the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued facilitation of both seafarer transit and transfer to keep world trade moving. We continue to work closely with the Department for Transport and other central and local government departments to ensure continuity of services and alignment for forward planning.

As the UK’s leading port operator with a critical strategic role in supporting the nation’s supply chains, we will continue to provide updates on this dynamic situation in accordance with government advice.”