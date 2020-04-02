2020 April 2 10:43

Russian President signs Decree on establishment of Marine Instrument Engineering Corporation

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a Decree on establishment of Marine Instrument Engineering Corporation JSC. According to the document, the Corporation with 100% of shares in federal ownership will include 20 companies.



Among the companies 100% minus one share of which will be held by the Corporation are Concern Morinformsystem-Agat JSC, Concern Scientific and Production Association “Avrora” JSC, Concern “Oceanpribor” JSC, Concern CSRI “Elektropribor” JSC.



The document in Russian is available here >>>>