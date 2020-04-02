  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 2 09:46

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 02

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs declined on April 01:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 241.83 (-1.84)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 301.00 (-7.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 391.52 (-6.50)

    Meantime, world oil indexes demonstrated irregular changes on Apr. 01 as the coronavirus crushes demand amid a price war that has flooded the market with extra supply and shows no signs of ending

    Brent for June settlement increased by $2.00 to $24.74 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for May declined by $0.17 to $20.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $4.43 to WTI. Gasoil for April delivery fell by $21.00.

    Today morning oil indexes increase after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war.

    Trump talked recently with the leaders of both Russia and Saudi Arabia and believed the two countries would make a deal to end their price war within a "few days" - lowering production and bringing prices back up. He also said he would be meeting with oil executives, where he is expected to discuss a range of options to help the industry amid the sharp hit to demand as the coronavirus outbreak has hammered industrial activity and kept cars off the road.

    Speaking at a government meeting on Wednesday, Putin said that both oil producers and consumers should find a solution that would improve the "challenging" situation of global oil markets.

    The collapse in prices means global spending on oilfield equipment and services this year will fall 21% from 2019 to $211 billion, the lowest level since 2005. Still, there has been some upside from the collapse in prices as China has increased U.S. crude purchases with some buyers snapping up cargoes at the widest discounts ever as sellers seek to offload excess supplies in Asia. Cheap U.S. energy supplies will help China lower its import costs, but the deep discounts will add further pressure on U.S. producers to shut in production.

    At the same time, the world's biggest oil and gas companies are cutting spending this year following a collapse in oil prices driven by a slump in. Cuts already announced by eight major oil companies, including Saudi Aramco and Royal Dutch Shell, come to a combined a drop of 20% from their initial spending plan. BP cut its 2020 spending plan by 25% and will reduce output from its U.S. shale oil and gas business. Exxon Mobil Corp said it would cut capital expenditure but has not given specific figures yet. Brazilian oil company Petrobras said it was dialing back short-term production, delaying a dividend payment and trimming its 2020 investment plan. Some say if the current crisis is prolonged, the spending cuts announced by major oil companies may not be enough to let them maintain dividends without adding to their already elevated levels of debt.

    Saudi Arabia raised production above 12 million barrels a day on Apr.01, following through on threats it made in recent weeks. That’s about two million barrels a day more than a month ago. Also weighing on prices, OPEC failed to agree on whether to meet this month for an emergency discussion on recent volatility in oil markets. This signaled a widening rift between members and reduced the likelihood of supply cuts in the near future.

    According the Energy Information Administration (EIA), stockpiles of U.S. crude climbed much more than expected last week, day, indicated that Covid-19-related demand destruction is being reflected in inventories. Oil inventories rose by 13.8 million barrels last week. That compared with expectations for a build of about 4 million barrels. That was the biggest build in three years.

    We expect bunker prices to change irregularly today: 8-10 USD up for IFO, 15-10 USD down for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 2

10:43 Russian President signs Decree on establishment of Marine Instrument Engineering Corporation
10:21 Brent Crude futures price is up 12.5% to $27.83, Light Sweet Crude – up 10.5% to $22.44
10:06 Jan De Nul nears completion of fabrication of foundations for Taiwan’s Changhua Offshore Wind Farm
10:00 Financing of Nizhegorodsky hydrosystem project to be redistributed in favor of NOVATEK’s projects
09:59 VARD signs contract with P/F Akraberg for the design and construction of a sophisticated unit
09:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 02
09:19 Baltic Dry Index is down to 624 points

2020 April 1

18:36 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter Ccontract for m/v Myrto with Cargill
18:06 CMA CGM to apply Port Congestion Surcharge for reefer cargo to Philippines (Manila and Subic ports)
17:54 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 3M’20 climbed by 4.7% YoY to 16.93 million tonnes with new monthly record set in March
17:35 New BIO SEA BWTS approved by USCG and IMO
17:20 Throughput of port Azov in 3M’2020 fell by 19% to 1.38 million tonnes
17:05 PowerCell signs contract with leading European shipyard regarding fuel cell system worth MSEK 77
16:35 The EU funded FLAGSHIPS project supports construction of a hydrogen fuel powered barge push boat
16:04 Wärtsilä receives contract to upgrade 11-year old Vessel Traffic Monitoring and Information System (VTMIS) serving ports in Cyprus
16:02 Höegh LNG applies for LNG import licence in Cyprus
15:30 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services in April & May
15:04 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for April 2020
14:53 Frigates of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea
14:43 Launch of Dimecc’s Sea for Value programme paves the way for remote pilotage and safer fairway navigation
14:22 Wärtsilä launches actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and withdraws its market outlook
14:19 Competition announced for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s Phase 2
13:26 Transit navigation opened in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW
13:02 Ocean Yield extends standstill agreement and restructuring outline with Solstad Offshore for the vessels Far Senator and Far Statesman
12:00 ABS to class a series of Silver Eagle self elevating drilling units
11:25 Russian Railways' network loading down 3.8% to 306.7 million tonnes in 3M’ 2020
11:01 New shipping service gives boost to growing breakbulk segment in Rotterdam
10:42 Start of cruise navigation season postponed at Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg
10:14 APM Terminals Mobile completes phase-three expansion to increase capacity
09:54 Brent Crude futures price is down 2.2% to $25.78, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.1% to $20.46
09:33 Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 01
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is down to 625 points

2020 March 31

18:06 APM Terminals Nigeria donates $US 200,000 to UN Nigeria Basket Fund
17:51 New publication offers updated maritime security guidance for mariners operating off West Africa and Gulf of Guinea
17:36 Manila ports fear shut down due to continued cargo congestion
17:20 Floating workshop of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet completed tasks in Mediterranean Sea
17:06 Yang Ming reveals 2019 financial report
16:55 State Duma of Russia approved in first reading expansion of resource base for LNG production projects
16:23 Rolls-Royce supplies innovative propulsion system for new multi-purpose vessels in the North and Baltic Seas
16:18 Nauticor and Novatek cooperate in the development of small-scale LNG supply infrastructure in the Baltic Sea
15:28 Bunker prices continue going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:04 ClassNK establishes "Rules for the Survey and Construction of Governmental and Naval Ships"
14:42 NOVATEK declares LNG transshipment in Norway to be a temporary measure caused by Covid-19 pandemic
14:23 Wärtsilä Translink becomes first ever solution fully compliant with latest IEC and DNV GL Cyber Security rules
13:36 Krasnoye Sormovo to build three more ships of RSD59 design
13:09 Hapag-Lloyd revises North Europe – CAF May 1, 2020
12:51 Navigation season opens at Coal Sea Port of Shakhtersk
12:27 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard completed sea and mooring trials of Pola Yaroslava, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
12:09 Verifavia partners with OSM Maritime Group to provide IHM services
11:44 Operations under quarantine arranged by Troitsa Bay Seaport (MPBT)
11:30 Vostochny Port arranged operations under quarantine
11:08 ABS supports U.S. COVID-19 response
10:45 Cruise shipping to be suspended in the port of Kiel until end of April
10:08 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings announces 2019 results
09:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 31
09:33 Baltic Dry Index is down to 548 points
09:16 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.12% to $26.99, Light Sweet Crude – up 5.67% to $21.25
09:08 Sergey Shishkarev headed the Board of Directors of PJSC TransContainer
08:44 Hapag-Lloyd appoints new executive in Asia