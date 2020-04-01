  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 1 17:54

    Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 3M’20 climbed by 4.7% YoY to 16.93 million tonnes with new monthly record set in March

    CPC Marine Terminal (MT) says it loaded 6,450,676 gross tons (51,118,685 barrels) in March 2020. That is 495,682 tons up on December 2018, when CPC set a previous monthly loading record.

    MT handled 61 tankers in March 2020, which 15 tankers more than in the previous month.

    Out of the 6,450,676  tons of crude oil loaded in March 2020, 2,831,492 tons is crude oil from the Tengiz Field, 973,899 tons from the Karachaganak Field, 1,846,332 tons from the Kashagan Field, and 136,532 tons of crude oil from other Kazakhstani producers.

    In total, the Kazakhstan shippers loaded 5,788,255 tons of crude oil in March, with another 662,421 tons of crude oil loaded coming from Russia.

    662,784,671 net tons of crude oil were supplied to world markets through the Tengiz – Novorossiysk oil pipeline system from 2001 through 31 March 2020. That included 578,175,091 tons of crude oil from Kazakhstan and 84,609,580 tons of crude oil produced in Russia. The total number of tankers loaded during that period was 6,235 vessels.

    CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects in energy sector with participation of foreign capital in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz–Novorossiysk Pipeline is 1,511 km; it transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

    CPC Shareholders: CPC Shareholders are Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7 %) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by KazMunayGas – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC - 1,75%) – 20,75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC - 1,75%.

