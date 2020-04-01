2020 April 1 17:20

Throughput of port Azov in 3M’2020 fell by 19% to 1.38 million tonnes

In January-march 2020, seaport of Azov handled 1.382 million tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport fell by 19% to 1.372 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, short-sea traffic grew by 18% to 515,000 tones with imports remaining flat, year-on-year, at 90.400 tonnes. Exports fell by 34% to 766,000 tonnes, transit – by 28% to 10,000 tonnes.



In January-March 2020, transshipment of grain grew by 4% to 1.072 million tonnes, transshipment of oil products - by 5% to 114,000 tonnes, while transshipment of coal plunged 4.9 times to 96,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, the port of Azov registered 418 arrivals and 415 departures versus 488 arrivals and 495 departures in January-March 2019.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.