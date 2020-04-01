  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 1 18:36

    Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter Ccontract for m/v Myrto with Cargill

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Myrto. The gross charter rate is US$10,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum July 1, 2021 up to maximum September 15, 2021. The new charter period will commence on April 3, 2020.

    The “Myrto” is a 82,131 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

    This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.48 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax).

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

