2020 April 1 18:06

CMA CGM to apply Port Congestion Surcharge for reefer cargo to Philippines (Manila and Subic ports)

Due to recent developments in Manila, terminal operations and pick-up of inbound containers to Manila and Subic ports has been slow. Consequently, most reefer plugs at the yards of container terminals in the ports are already being occupied. CMA CGM is then forced to divert reefer cargo to other ports, the company said in its release.

To cover the additional costs, CMA CGM will apply the following Port Congestion Surcharge:

Effective March 31st, 2020 (except from USA and Brazil, as from the 30st of April) :

Origin: From worlwide

Destination: To Manila and Subic ports

Cargo: Reefer only

Amount: USD 1 400 per container

Payment: As per freight