2020 April 1 17:05

PowerCell signs contract with leading European shipyard regarding fuel cell system worth MSEK 77

Powercell Sweden AB has signed a contract with a leading european shipyard regarding the development and delivery of a megawatt marine fuel cell system, the company said in its release.

The system will be developed and delivered during three years and the total value of the contract for the period amounts to MSEK 77 (MEUR 6.9). The contract comprises the development and delivery of a marine fuel cell system with a total power of approximately 3 megawatt, MW. The system will be developed and delivered over the course of three years and the total amount of MSEK 77 (MEUR 6.9) covers both development and delivery.

The international maritime organization, IMO, has decided to halve the emissions of Greenhouse Gases from commercial ships by 2050. Considering the long lifetime of ships, zero emission vessels may have to set sail as early as 2030.

ABOUT POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL)

