  • 2020 April 1 15:30

    OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services in April & May

    OOCL has announced the withdrawal of the Trans-Pacific sailings in April & May. The newly added or re-adjusted void sailing dates are highlighted in RED below. This Trans-Pacific Trade Service Update supersedes the announcement made on March 26, the company said in its release.

    Pacific China South 1 (PCS1)
    Port rotation: Fuqing > Nansha > Hong Kong > Yantian > Xiamen > Los Angeles > Oakland > Fuqing
    Void sailings from Fuqing on April 5, April 12 and April 26

    Pacific Vietnam China South (PVCS)
    Port rotation: Cai Mep > Hong Kong > Yantian > Kaoshiung > Long Beach > Kaoshiung > Cai Mep
    Void sailing from Cai Mep on April 16

    Pacific China Central 1 (PCC1)
    Port rotation: Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Long Beach > Pusan > Ningbo
    Void sailing from Ningbo on May 9

    Pacific China North 1 (PCN1)
    Port rotation: Tianjin > Qingdao > Shanghai > Prince Rupert > Long Beach > Seattle > Tianjin
    Void sailings from Tianjin on May 2

    South East Asia Pendulum (SEAP) - PSW
    Port rotation: Port Kelang > Singapore > Jakarta > Laem Chabang > Cai Mep > Los Angeles > Oakland > Hong Kong
    Void sailing from Port Kelang April 22

    Pacific North West 2 (PNW2)
    Port rotation: Yantian > Xiamen > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Seattle > Vancouver > Qingdao
    Void sailing from Yantian on Apr 14 April 20 and May 11

    Pacific North West 3 (PNW3)
    Port rotation: Yantian > Kaoshiung > Shanghai > Ningbo > Tacoma > Vancouver > Tokyo > Osaka > Qingdao > Yantian
    Void sailing from Yantian on April 26

    East Coast China 2 (ECC2)
    Port rotation: Qingdao > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Colon > Savannah > Charleston > Boston > New York > Colon > Qingdao
    Void sailings from Qingdao on April 28

    East Coast Express 1 (ECX1)
    Port rotation: Cai Mep > Hong Kong > Yantian > Xiamen > Shanghai > Colon > New York > Savannah > Charleston > Cai Mep
    Void sailing from Cai Mep on April 16

    East Coast Express 2 (ECX2)
    Port rotation: Qingdao > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > New York > Norfolk > Savannah > Qingdao
    Void sailings from Qingdao on May 30

    South East Asia Pendulum (SEAP) - USEC
    Port rotation: Yantian > Cai Mep > Singapore > Port Kelang > Colombo > Halifax > New York > Norfolk > Savannah > Charleston > Port Kelang
    Void sailing from Yantian on April 28

