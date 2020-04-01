2020 April 1 15:30

OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services in April & May

OOCL has announced the withdrawal of the Trans-Pacific sailings in April & May. The newly added or re-adjusted void sailing dates are highlighted in RED below. This Trans-Pacific Trade Service Update supersedes the announcement made on March 26, the company said in its release.

Pacific China South 1 (PCS1)

Port rotation: Fuqing > Nansha > Hong Kong > Yantian > Xiamen > Los Angeles > Oakland > Fuqing

Void sailings from Fuqing on April 5, April 12 and April 26

Pacific Vietnam China South (PVCS)

Port rotation: Cai Mep > Hong Kong > Yantian > Kaoshiung > Long Beach > Kaoshiung > Cai Mep

Void sailing from Cai Mep on April 16

Pacific China Central 1 (PCC1)

Port rotation: Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Long Beach > Pusan > Ningbo

Void sailing from Ningbo on May 9

Pacific China North 1 (PCN1)

Port rotation: Tianjin > Qingdao > Shanghai > Prince Rupert > Long Beach > Seattle > Tianjin

Void sailings from Tianjin on May 2

South East Asia Pendulum (SEAP) - PSW

Port rotation: Port Kelang > Singapore > Jakarta > Laem Chabang > Cai Mep > Los Angeles > Oakland > Hong Kong

Void sailing from Port Kelang April 22

Pacific North West 2 (PNW2)

Port rotation: Yantian > Xiamen > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Seattle > Vancouver > Qingdao

Void sailing from Yantian on Apr 14 April 20 and May 11

Pacific North West 3 (PNW3)

Port rotation: Yantian > Kaoshiung > Shanghai > Ningbo > Tacoma > Vancouver > Tokyo > Osaka > Qingdao > Yantian

Void sailing from Yantian on April 26

East Coast China 2 (ECC2)

Port rotation: Qingdao > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Colon > Savannah > Charleston > Boston > New York > Colon > Qingdao

Void sailings from Qingdao on April 28

East Coast Express 1 (ECX1)

Port rotation: Cai Mep > Hong Kong > Yantian > Xiamen > Shanghai > Colon > New York > Savannah > Charleston > Cai Mep

Void sailing from Cai Mep on April 16

East Coast Express 2 (ECX2)

Port rotation: Qingdao > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > New York > Norfolk > Savannah > Qingdao

Void sailings from Qingdao on May 30

South East Asia Pendulum (SEAP) - USEC

Port rotation: Yantian > Cai Mep > Singapore > Port Kelang > Colombo > Halifax > New York > Norfolk > Savannah > Charleston > Port Kelang

Void sailing from Yantian on April 28