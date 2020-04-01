-
2020 April 1 15:30
OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services in April & May
OOCL has announced the withdrawal of the Trans-Pacific sailings in April & May. The newly added or re-adjusted void sailing dates are highlighted in RED below. This Trans-Pacific Trade Service Update supersedes the announcement made on March 26, the company said in its release.
Pacific China South 1 (PCS1)
Port rotation: Fuqing > Nansha > Hong Kong > Yantian > Xiamen > Los Angeles > Oakland > Fuqing
Void sailings from Fuqing on April 5, April 12 and April 26
Pacific Vietnam China South (PVCS)
Port rotation: Cai Mep > Hong Kong > Yantian > Kaoshiung > Long Beach > Kaoshiung > Cai Mep
Void sailing from Cai Mep on April 16
Pacific China Central 1 (PCC1)
Port rotation: Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Long Beach > Pusan > Ningbo
Void sailing from Ningbo on May 9
Pacific China North 1 (PCN1)
Port rotation: Tianjin > Qingdao > Shanghai > Prince Rupert > Long Beach > Seattle > Tianjin
Void sailings from Tianjin on May 2
South East Asia Pendulum (SEAP) - PSW
Port rotation: Port Kelang > Singapore > Jakarta > Laem Chabang > Cai Mep > Los Angeles > Oakland > Hong Kong
Void sailing from Port Kelang April 22
Pacific North West 2 (PNW2)
Port rotation: Yantian > Xiamen > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Seattle > Vancouver > Qingdao
Void sailing from Yantian on Apr 14 April 20 and May 11
Pacific North West 3 (PNW3)
Port rotation: Yantian > Kaoshiung > Shanghai > Ningbo > Tacoma > Vancouver > Tokyo > Osaka > Qingdao > Yantian
Void sailing from Yantian on April 26
East Coast China 2 (ECC2)
Port rotation: Qingdao > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > Colon > Savannah > Charleston > Boston > New York > Colon > Qingdao
Void sailings from Qingdao on April 28
East Coast Express 1 (ECX1)
Port rotation: Cai Mep > Hong Kong > Yantian > Xiamen > Shanghai > Colon > New York > Savannah > Charleston > Cai Mep
Void sailing from Cai Mep on April 16
East Coast Express 2 (ECX2)
Port rotation: Qingdao > Ningbo > Shanghai > Pusan > New York > Norfolk > Savannah > Qingdao
Void sailings from Qingdao on May 30
South East Asia Pendulum (SEAP) - USEC
Port rotation: Yantian > Cai Mep > Singapore > Port Kelang > Colombo > Halifax > New York > Norfolk > Savannah > Charleston > Port Kelang
Void sailing from Yantian on April 28
