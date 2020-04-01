2020 April 1 14:43

Launch of Dimecc’s Sea for Value programme paves the way for remote pilotage and safer fairway navigation

DIMECC says that its new Sea for Value programme (S4V) provides blueprints for digitalisation, service innovation and information flows in maritime transport. Its longer-term mission is in preparing for advanced autonomous operations and navigation.

DIMECC S4V is a transformative programme that aims for wide societal influence by providing concrete research-based recommendations on regulation, business, data usage and sharing, as well as standardisation for maritime transportation. The programme will be implemented across several projects. The first project focuses on developing and experimenting with future fairway services including remote pilotage.

“We see that utilising modern technology can enable new pilotage services. The aim is to demonstrate and experiment important milestones on the journey towards a smart and autonomous maritime transport system. We are happy to have DIMECC programmes implementing technologies that are on the One Sea roadmap,” says Sanna Sonninen, pilotage director at Finnpilot Pilotage. “Safer and more efficient solutions are crucial in the cruise business. Participating in DIMECC S4V puts us at the forefront of development, and we will be working with other partners to ensure the smooth deployment of new technologies,” adds Meyer Turku R&D Director Kari Sillanpää.

DIMECC Sea for Value is a co-creation venture bringing together industry, research and government organisations. The first project, named ‘Fairway’, is funded by Business Finland and its industrial partners. Forthcoming projects under the programme will address maritime digitalisation to support One Sea’s aim of a safer, more efficient and sustainable maritime transport and logistics chain. The programme follows the structure and model of DIMECC’s previous ventures such as LIFEX, where industrial change has been implemented through a series of projects. “DIMECC Sea for Value is an open programme, and we welcome new partners for future projects,” says Seppo Tikkanen, programme manager for S4V.

Benefits for both the Economy and the Environment: Exploiting the growing market of smart and autonomous maritime technology in the future will lead to substantial growth in revenue and the creation of new jobs in Finland. DIMECC Sea for Value will allow the programme consortia to tap into new opportuniti es in creating smart and autonomous products and services. More effi cient soluti ons will bring environmental benefits by reducing emissions.

“The DIMECC Sea for Value programme is closely linked to the One Sea roadmap in creating safer, more efficient and sustainable maritime transport through the exploitati on of digital bring us closer to realising the One Sea vision, which is to deliver an autonomous maritime ecosystem by 2025,” says Jukka Merenluoto, senior ecosystem lead at One Sea, an open alliance for global commercial organisations committed to achieving maritime autonomy.

DIMECC Sea for Value programme partners: Industrial partners: Awake.ai, Brighthouse Intelligence, Finnpilot Pilotage, Ericsson, Meyer Turku, Tieto. Research organisations: Aalto University, Novia University of Applied Sciences, Tampere University, University of Jyväskylä, University of Turku. Governmental authorities, Communicati ons Agency Traficom, Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, The Finnish Border Guard, ESL Shipping, Neste, The Finnish Meteorological Institute, Finnish Shipowners’ Association, Port of Turku, Port of Helsinki, Port of Rauma and Business Finland.