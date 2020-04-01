  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 1 14:43

    Launch of Dimecc’s Sea for Value programme paves the way for remote pilotage and safer fairway navigation

    DIMECC says that its new Sea for Value programme (S4V) provides blueprints for digitalisation, service innovation and information flows in maritime transport. Its longer-term mission is in preparing for advanced autonomous operations and navigation.

    DIMECC S4V is a transformative programme that aims for wide societal influence by providing concrete research-based recommendations on regulation, business, data usage and sharing, as well as standardisation for maritime transportation. The programme will be implemented across several  projects. The first project focuses on developing and experimenting  with future fairway services including remote pilotage.
    “We see that utilising modern technology can enable new pilotage services. The aim is to demonstrate and experiment important milestones on the journey towards a smart and autonomous maritime transport system.  We are happy to have DIMECC programmes implementing technologies that are on the One Sea roadmap,” says Sanna Sonninen, pilotage director at Finnpilot Pilotage. “Safer and more efficient solutions are crucial in the cruise business. Participating in DIMECC S4V puts us at the forefront of development, and we will be working with other partners to ensure the smooth deployment of new technologies,” adds Meyer Turku R&D Director Kari Sillanpää.

    DIMECC Sea for Value is a co-creation venture bringing together industry, research and government organisations. The first project, named ‘Fairway’, is funded by Business Finland and its industrial partners. Forthcoming projects under the programme will address maritime digitalisation to support One Sea’s aim of a safer, more efficient and sustainable maritime transport and logistics chain. The programme follows the structure and model of DIMECC’s previous ventures such as LIFEX, where industrial change has been implemented through a series of projects. “DIMECC Sea for Value is an open programme, and we welcome new partners for future projects,” says Seppo Tikkanen, programme manager for S4V.

    Benefits for both the Economy and the Environment: Exploiting the growing market of smart and autonomous maritime technology in the future will lead to substantial growth in revenue and the creation of new jobs in Finland. DIMECC Sea for Value will allow the programme consortia to tap into new opportuniti es in creating smart and autonomous products and services. More effi cient soluti ons will bring environmental benefits by reducing  emissions.

    “The DIMECC Sea for Value programme is closely linked to the One Sea roadmap in creating safer, more efficient and sustainable maritime transport through the exploitati on of digital bring us closer to realising the One Sea vision, which is to deliver an autonomous maritime ecosystem by 2025,” says Jukka Merenluoto, senior ecosystem lead at One Sea, an open alliance for global commercial organisations committed to achieving maritime autonomy.

    DIMECC Sea for Value programme partners: Industrial partners: Awake.ai, Brighthouse Intelligence, Finnpilot Pilotage, Ericsson, Meyer Turku, Tieto. Research organisations:  Aalto University, Novia University of Applied Sciences, Tampere University, University of Jyväskylä, University of Turku. Governmental authorities, Communicati ons Agency Traficom, Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency, The Finnish Border Guard, ESL Shipping, Neste, The Finnish Meteorological Institute, Finnish Shipowners’ Association, Port of Turku, Port of Helsinki, Port of Rauma and Business Finland.

2020 April 1

18:36 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter Ccontract for m/v Myrto with Cargill
18:06 CMA CGM to apply Port Congestion Surcharge for reefer cargo to Philippines (Manila and Subic ports)
17:54 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 3M’20 climbed by 4.7% YoY to 16.93 million tonnes with new monthly record set in March
17:35 New BIO SEA BWTS approved by USCG and IMO
17:20 Throughput of port Azov in 3M’2020 fell by 19% to 1.38 million tonnes
17:05 PowerCell signs contract with leading European shipyard regarding fuel cell system worth MSEK 77
16:35 The EU funded FLAGSHIPS project supports construction of a hydrogen fuel powered barge push boat
16:04 Wärtsilä receives contract to upgrade 11-year old Vessel Traffic Monitoring and Information System (VTMIS) serving ports in Cyprus
16:02 Höegh LNG applies for LNG import licence in Cyprus
15:30 OOCL updates Trans-Pacific services in April & May
15:04 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for April 2020
14:53 Frigates of RF Navy's Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea
14:22 Wärtsilä launches actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and withdraws its market outlook
14:19 Competition announced for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s Phase 2
13:26 Transit navigation opened in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW
13:02 Ocean Yield extends standstill agreement and restructuring outline with Solstad Offshore for the vessels Far Senator and Far Statesman
12:00 ABS to class a series of Silver Eagle self elevating drilling units
11:25 Russian Railways' network loading down 3.8% to 306.7 million tonnes in 3M’ 2020
11:01 New shipping service gives boost to growing breakbulk segment in Rotterdam
10:42 Start of cruise navigation season postponed at Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg
10:14 APM Terminals Mobile completes phase-three expansion to increase capacity
09:54 Brent Crude futures price is down 2.2% to $25.78, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.1% to $20.46
09:33 Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 01
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is down to 625 points

2020 March 31

18:06 APM Terminals Nigeria donates $US 200,000 to UN Nigeria Basket Fund
17:51 New publication offers updated maritime security guidance for mariners operating off West Africa and Gulf of Guinea
17:36 Manila ports fear shut down due to continued cargo congestion
17:20 Floating workshop of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet completed tasks in Mediterranean Sea
17:06 Yang Ming reveals 2019 financial report
16:55 State Duma of Russia approved in first reading expansion of resource base for LNG production projects
16:23 Rolls-Royce supplies innovative propulsion system for new multi-purpose vessels in the North and Baltic Seas
16:18 Nauticor and Novatek cooperate in the development of small-scale LNG supply infrastructure in the Baltic Sea
15:28 Bunker prices continue going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:04 ClassNK establishes "Rules for the Survey and Construction of Governmental and Naval Ships"
14:42 NOVATEK declares LNG transshipment in Norway to be a temporary measure caused by Covid-19 pandemic
14:23 Wärtsilä Translink becomes first ever solution fully compliant with latest IEC and DNV GL Cyber Security rules
13:36 Krasnoye Sormovo to build three more ships of RSD59 design
13:09 Hapag-Lloyd revises North Europe – CAF May 1, 2020
12:51 Navigation season opens at Coal Sea Port of Shakhtersk
12:27 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard completed sea and mooring trials of Pola Yaroslava, dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
12:09 Verifavia partners with OSM Maritime Group to provide IHM services
11:44 Operations under quarantine arranged by Troitsa Bay Seaport (MPBT)
11:30 Vostochny Port arranged operations under quarantine
11:08 ABS supports U.S. COVID-19 response
10:45 Cruise shipping to be suspended in the port of Kiel until end of April
10:08 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings announces 2019 results
09:46 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 31
09:33 Baltic Dry Index is down to 548 points
09:16 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.12% to $26.99, Light Sweet Crude – up 5.67% to $21.25
09:08 Sergey Shishkarev headed the Board of Directors of PJSC TransContainer
08:44 Hapag-Lloyd appoints new executive in Asia
08:44 Aker Solutions secures brownfield services contract in Brunei

2020 March 30

18:30 Ecochlor announces collaboration with Horizon Air Freight to expand shipping services
18:15 Inmarsat takes founding role in first Decarbonising Shipping programme for Asian start-ups
18:05 Start of cruise season in Kiel to be postponed until end of April
17:57 Globaltrans’ profit for 2019 climbed 16% YoY to RUB 22.7 billion
17:03 CMA CGM announces PSS from Romania to the Mediterranean
16:35 OOCL announces Transpacific product update