2020 April 1 14:19

Competition announced for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s Phase 2

FSBI “Administration of Azov-Don Basin of Inland Water Ways” (Azov-Don Basin Administration) has announced a limited participation competition in electronic format for execution of works on Construction of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem on the Don river. Facilities of Phase 2 (the main period).

According to the unified procurement information system, the contract’s initial (maximum) price is RUB 19,543,652,700.

The bidding period expires on 27 April 2020 with the results to be summed up on April 16.

Under the contract, the works are to be completed by 5 November 2021 (date for signing of acceptance/delivery certificate of КС-11 format) with the contract completion scheduled for 20 December 2021 (date for signing of the state contract completion certificate).

