  • 2020 April 1 11:25

    Russian Railways' network loading down 3.8% to 306.7 million tonnes in 3M’ 2020

    In January-March 2019, the network of Russian Railways loaded 306.7 million tonnes of cargo, down 3.8%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

    In the reporting period, the railways shipped the following goods: coal – 87.2 million tonnes (-10.2%, year-on-year); coke – 2.7 million tonnes (-4.6%); crude oil and oil products – 58.7 million tonnes (-3.2%); iron and manganese ore – 29.7 million tonnes (+1.5%); ferrous metal – 18.1 million tonnes (-7%); ferrous metal scrap – 2.8 million tonnes (+0.7%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 15.6 million tonnes (+0.5%); cement – 4.6 million tonnes (no changes); timber – 10.4 million tonnes (-5.3%); grain – 5.7 million tonnes (-6%); construction cargo – 28.8 million tonnes (+5.7%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 4.7 million tonnes (+1.8%); chemicals and soda – 6.5 million tonnes (-2.3%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 6.9 million tonnes (-12.6%).

    From the beginning of the year, freight turnover fell by 4.7%, year-on-year, to 621.5 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run dropped by 5.2%, year-on-year, to 788.8 billion ton-km.
    In March, loading totaled 106.6 million tonnes (-5.5%, year-on-year). Freight turnover in March decreased by 7.3% to 214.7 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run dropped by 7.7% to 272.3 billion ton-km.

