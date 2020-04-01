2020 April 1 13:02

Ocean Yield extends standstill agreement and restructuring outline with Solstad Offshore for the vessels Far Senator and Far Statesman

F-Shiplease AS, a fully owned subsidiary of Ocean Yield, agreed to extend the standstill period with Solstad Offshore ASA (“SOFF”) and its subsidiaries for the vessels Far Senator and Far Statesman up to and including 30 April 2020, the company said in its release.

A large majority of the stakeholders of SOFF, including secured lenders, leasing companies, industrial shareholders and key bondholders have established a common plan to finalize negotiations on the basis of a restructuring outline to the benefit of all stakeholders (the "Restructuring Outline"). As such, the relevant stakeholders have confirmed their intention to work together to enter into a binding agreement for the Restructuring Outline within end of April 2020.

SOFF and Ocean Yield has agreed, subject to final terms and documentation, that the existing lease agreements of F-Shiplease AS will be terminated and replaced by new lease agreements with a duration of 4 years, with certain cancellation options in favour of F-Shiplease AS during the term of the charters. The charter rate payable under the new lease agreements shall be a reference rate equal to the average per vessel EBITDA in a pool of seven similar UT731 design vessels.

The underlying commercial principle of the new lease agreements shall be that F-Shiplease AS will carry all upside/downside from the operation of its vessels during the charter period. SOFF shall only receive cost coverage for its operation of the vessels.

The remaining estimated net claim of F-Shiplease AS following the termination of the existing lease agreements shall be converted into shares in SOFF using the same conversion rate as that used for the conversion of the debt to the secured lenders of SOFF.



Ocean Yield ASA is a ship owning company with investments in vessels on long-term charters. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity.