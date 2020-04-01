2020 April 1 12:00

ABS to class a series of Silver Eagle self elevating drilling units

ABS is to provide classification for a series of highly innovative Self-Elevating Drilling Units (SEDU) for Silver Eagle Global, ABS said in its release.

Silver Eagle says the self-propelled design is capable of working at greater water depths and in harsh environments. Also that the series will have the industry’s largest deck area and deck load capacity, a cantilever with modular design and a high-speed jacking system.

“These unique units offer the flexibility to adapt to the mission and payload. The large deck and cantilever are innovative design features, while self-propulsion and the four legs allows the vessel to get on the job site independently. These unique design features of the Silver Eagle units will bring a new level of versatility for the offshore industry,” said Matthew Tremblay, Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

The initial contract calls for two vessels with an option for an additional two vessels. It is anticipated that a series of similarly designed SEDU’s will follow after the initial builds. Silver Eagle has contracted with PetroVietnam Marine Shipyard to build the units.

ABS is the offshore industry’s provider of choice for classification services. Today, more than three-quarters of the world’s offshore drilling rigs and nearly half its floating production units are supported by ABS.



About ABS

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.