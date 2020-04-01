2020 April 1 09:33

Bunker prices continue falling at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices continue falling amid concerns over further decrease of the demand.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $110 pmt (-$20).

Average price of MGO - $260 pmt (-$20).

Average price of ULSFO - $220 pmt (-$15).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $145 pmt (-$40).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $7 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $147 (-$20).

- MGO - $291 (+$4).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $270 (-).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $215 (-$15).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.