2020 March 31 17:51

New publication offers updated maritime security guidance for mariners operating off West Africa and Gulf of Guinea

BIMCO says industry organisations, supported by government and military organisations, have worked together to produce a new publication that will help mariners detect, deter and delay external threats to their safety. Best Management Practices to Enhance Maritime Security for Vessels & Mariners Operating Off the Coast of West Africa including the Gulf of Guinea (BMP WA) consolidates and enhances existing guidance for specific threats in this region.

The publication is free to download from www.maritimeglobalsecurity.org, which also includes links to other maritime security information useful to mariners. Printed copies of the publication will be available later in the year.

Industry organisations welcomed the publication.

“Due to the regrettable lack of efficient law enforcement especially in Eastern Gulf of Guinea, this consolidated antipiracy guidance is a must-read for seafarers operating within reach of Nigerian pirates.” – Angus Frew, Secretary General & CEO, BIMCO

“It is unacceptable that pirate attacks in the Gulf of Guinea continue to threaten the lives of our seafarers, especially at a time when we are also having to fend off the threat from COVID-19. This publication shows the shipping industry’s firm commitment to the safety and welfare of the men and women who move world trade, and ending the blight of piracy in the region once and for all.” - Guy Platten, Secretary General, ICS

“The safety of seafarers is our top priority. Seafarers need our support and with this publication, supplemented by adequate training, we hope seafarers should feel and be safer. Their feedback would also be much welcome for the industry to improve the offered guidance.” - Dr Kostas G. Gkonis, Secretary General, INTERCARGO

“Insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea continues to blight the lives of seafarers working in the region. This new BMP, tailored specifically for local conditions, provides guidance and advice to mitigate the threat. While it is just one small part of a solution, the key remains in the hands of the region.” – Katharina Stanzel, Managing Director, INTERTANKO

“This publication offers practical mitigation measures to keep seafarers & vessels safe, a must read for all.” - Rob Drysdale, Director, OCIMF.