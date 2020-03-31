2020 March 31 17:20

Floating workshop of RF Navy's Baltic Fleet completed tasks in Mediterranean Sea

The floating workshop (PM) of the Baltic Fleet PM-82 has completed tasks as part of the permanent formation of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

From November 2019 to March 2020, the ship provided maintenance services to Navy ships operating in the far operational zone.

Currently, the PM-82 is transitioning to a permanent base in Baltiysk.

PM-82 is the third vessel in a series of five floating workshops of project 304. Floating workshops are designed to repair ships and vessels, their weapons and equipment in areas remote from the main points of deployment.