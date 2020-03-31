2020 March 31 14:23

Wärtsilä Translink becomes first ever solution fully compliant with latest IEC and DNV GL Cyber Security rules

The technology group Wärtsilä has been awarded a DNV GL type-approval certificate and cyber security certification by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) for its Translink solution, part of the company's connected ECDIS concept, the company said in its release.

The cyber security verification has been issued according to the updated DNV GL rules and the internationally recognised standard for cyber security for bridge and navigation systems, IEC61162-460. Translink is a system that comprises the hardware, router, and software components. Together, they ensure that data can be encrypted as it is transmitted across the network using the latest protocols of cyber security.

The certificates validate that the Translink Gateway has the key components in place to ensure secure operations. They also denote Wärtsilä's commitment to developing cyber secure products in support of critical infrastructure and operations. Wärtsilä achieved the certification after in-depth analysis by DNV GL, an independent third party, verifying that the system follows best practices on cyber security. The product is type approved and ready to be applied for vessels with the DNV GL Cyber Secure Class Notation, while the IEC reference aligns it with the industry prerequisites, as well as any regulatory requirements.

Following more than ten years of experience in connecting ECDIS with implementation and certification of four generations of cyber security solutions, Translink provides a cyber secure gateway for Wärtsilä Navigation systems to the outside world, including for connecting ports or revolutionising voyage planning with the new Wärtsilä Navi-Planner.

About Wärtsilä:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.