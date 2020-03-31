2020 March 31 13:36

Krasnoye Sormovo to build three more ships of RSD59 design

Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has been selected to execute the construction of three more RSD59 ships (hull NoNo 10-12). According to the procurement documentation of the sole supplier, the construction cost will exceed RUB 937.2 million for each ship.



The ships ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) are to be delivered by May-June 2022.



Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).