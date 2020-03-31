2020 March 31 12:51

Navigation season opens at Coal Sea Port of Shakhtersk

A navigation season has been opened at the Coal Sea Port of Shakhtersk, the major sea terminal of East Mining Company. According to the stevedore, the first batch of coal was loaded onto a 70,000-dwt Chinese ship with the loading of a ship from S. Korea nearing completion.



According to the statement, a package of additional measures has been undertaken at the port to prevent the spreading of Covid-19 in the Sakhalin Region. The company meets all the requirements set forth by the federal and regional authorities.



The stevedoring company is set to increase shipments to 10.6 million tonnes in 2020. Last year, the terminal handled 8.8 million tonnes of coal, up 17%, year-on-year. In the future, East Mining Company plans to build up annual shipments to 20 million tonnes.



East Mining Company is the major producer of thermal coal in the Sakhalin Region. The company’s key production assets are Solntsevsky coal mining site and the coal seaport of Shakhtersk. East Mining Company is currently implementing an investment project on building up coal production and shipment to 12 million tonnes per year.