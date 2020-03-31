2020 March 31 11:30

Vostochny Port arranged operations under quarantine

Vostochny Port JSC, one of the key companies of Russia’s transport infrastructure, says it ensures uninterrupted transshipment of coal onto seagoing transport without decreasing its throughput.

“The key priority today is to ensure health and safety of each employee. The company has reorganized operation of its labour and production resources. On the one hand, that ensured safe operation of employees for an uninterrupted production process. On the other hand, Vostochny Port is fulfilling its obligations to the mining industry partners and Russian Railways while guaranteeing high performance in challenging economic conditions”, says the statement.

The company has undertaken all the measures in pursuance of the presidential order and other requirements on prevention of Covid-19 spreading. Work conditions have been changed for the personnel involved in the production process to meet the enhanced security requirements.

For other subdivisions not involved directly in the production process a non-work week was declared while maintaining wages. The personnel of the Port Administration is working from home.

Coronavirus prevention measures have been in force at Vostochny Port from the end of January 2020.

