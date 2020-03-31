2020 March 31 12:09

Verifavia partners with OSM Maritime Group to provide IHM services

Verifavia Shipping has partnered with OSM Maritime Group, a leading provider of technical and digital asset management services to provide Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) services. This partnership increases the total number of vessels under IHM contract with Verifavia to more than 550, the company said in its release.



Verifavia’s specialist hazmat team – one of the largest in-house teams in the industry - will be conducting investigations in line with the terms of the EU Ship Recycling Regulation (EU SRR) and the Hong Kong (HK) International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships. Leading class society DNV GL will then certify the results.



From 31 December 2020, the EU SRR will apply to new EU-flagged ships and EU-flagged ships going for dismantling, and will affect all existing EU-flagged ships as well as ships flying the flag of a third country and calling at an EU port or anchorage. The regulation prohibits or restricts the installation and use of hazardous materials (like asbestos or ozone-depleting substances) on board ships, as well as making it mandatory for ships to carry on board a certified IHM specifying the location and approximate quantities of those materials. The EU SRR also requires the IHM to be updated throughout the ship’s operational life, whether items and equipment are installed, modernised or replaced.



Verifavia’s IHM services involve the preparation of a Visual Ship Check Plan followed by the onboard collection of samples and analysis from a certified, independent laboratory. This is then developed into a report and shared with the respective class society for final cross-checking, verification, and certification. The process enables the identification of any hazardous materials that need to be removed when preparing the ship for recycling. In addition to the IHM initial survey, Verifavia can work with ship owners, managers and class societies to develop and implement a robust IHM maintenance procedure to ensure that, in line with the regulation’s requirements, it is constantly updated and to facilitate the renewal survey after five years.



Approved by the Korean Register, Indian Register of Shipping, ABS Group, Lloyd’s Register, RINA and DNV GL, Verifavia Shipping also provides IHM services for Class NK and is in the process of being approved as a HazMat Expert Company by additional classification societies.



About Verifavia Shipping:



Verifavia Shipping strives to be the maritime industry’s first choice for the provision of emissions verification and hazardous materials preparation and maintenance services. With offices in Paris, Singapore, and Chandigarh, Verifavia also has trusted partners based in Panama, the US, Australia, China, Greece, Turkey, Hong Kong to provide an accurate and expert service worldwide.



By combining its innovative approach and streamlined procedures with the technical expertise and industry knowledge of its team, Verifavia Shipping provides a smooth, flexible and competitive service, enabling customers to navigate compliance effectively and efficiently.



Verifavia Shipping was the first company to provide EU Monitoring Reporting and Verification (MRV) services and the first independent verifier to provide International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Data Collection System (DCS) verification for a number of flag states.



With one of the largest in-house hazmat teams in the industry, Verifavia Shipping helps shipping companies prepare and digitally maintain an Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) on existing ships. Approved by the Korean Register, Indian Register of Shipping, ABS Group, Lloyd’s Register, RINA and DNV GL, Verifavia Shipping also provides IHM services for Class NK and is in the process of being approved as a HazMat Expert Company by Bureau Veritas. Verifavia is also one of the first companies to be approved by the LISCR and RMI flag states.



About OSM Maritime Group



As the leading provider of technical and digital asset management services to the offshore and maritime industry, OSM Maritime work closely with their customers, and partner to ensure their success 24/7.



