  2020 March 31

    Aker Solutions secures brownfield services contract in Brunei

    Aker Solutions, in a joint venture with PTAS Sdn Bhd, has signed a five-year agreement to provide offshore maintenance and modification services to Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).

    Scope of work covers maintenance and upgrades to maintain production levels for more than 200 offshore assets.

    The name of the new entity is PTAS Aker Solutions Sdn Bhd. The joint venture will ensure continuity of delivery to BSP and has a strong local execution capability, combined with the full value of Aker Solutions’ international expertise. The work will be managed from PTAS Aker Solutions Sdn Bhd’s office in Kuala Belait, Brunei Darussalam.

    Since Aker Solutions secured the Offshore Reliability Maintenance and Construction contract for Brunei Shell Petroleum in 2012, the company has continuously improved the service delivery and introduced new working methods and technology to Brunei Shell Petroleum. Achievements include a strong HSSE performance, increasing local content by training a local workforce and setting up a fabrication yard that was handed over to a local company. At the same time, the productivity of offshore crew rose.

    Aker Solutions currently employs more than 340 people in Brunei and manages 2,300 though local subcontractors.

    As a result of the contract award, Aker Solutions will book order intake of about NOK 4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, in line with the company’s announcement from January 15, 2020.

