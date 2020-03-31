  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 31 08:44

    Hapag-Lloyd appoints new executive in Asia

    Hans Schäfer, current Managing Director Global Sales in the Group’s Hamburg Headquarters, will assume the position of Senior Managing Director of Region Asia, as of July 1, 2020, the company said in its release. Schäfer will replace Lars Christiansen, who will resign from his position as Senior Managing Director Region Asia effective June 30, 2020. Christiansen will return to his home country Denmark for family reasons.

    Hans Schäfer can look back to an outstanding career in the Hapag-Lloyd Group. Schäfer started at the company in 1994 as a trainee at the company headquarters and since then he has held several management positions in Vietnam, Singapore and Hamburg. He took over his current position as Managing Director Global Sales in 2014. Schäfer will relocate to Singapore together with his family.

    Christiansen worked at Maersk for 20 years, holding various management positions in Denmark, China and Singapore. Starting 2006, he joined the UASC in both Singapore and Dubai, where he became a member of the Executive Management in 2012, as the Chief Trade Officer of the company. Christiansen joined Hapag-Lloyd in the spring of 2017 through the UASC merger and headed the company’s Region Middle East until he took over his current position as the Senior Managing Director Region Asia in April 2018.

