  • 2020 March 30 18:30

    Ecochlor announces collaboration with Horizon Air Freight to expand shipping services

    Horizon Air Freight is joining forces with the Ecochlor Service Team to provide world-wide logistical support for Ecochlor customers, the company said in its release. 

    Ecochlor is a respected ballast water management system (BWMS) manufacturer with a reputation for delivering a reliable, easy-to-use system for ship crews worldwide. Ecochlor’s treatment system is unique. It uses chlorine dioxide (ClO2), generated by a simple process on board the vessel to treat the ballast water in a single pass during uptake. 

    Horizon Air Freight is a global leader with agents in 32 countries and more than 18,000 shipments per year with an on-time delivery rate of 99%. The company boasts a state-of-the-art IT track and tracing freight management system, with experienced key managers trained to expedite shipments for clients. 

2020 March 30

18:15 Inmarsat takes founding role in first Decarbonising Shipping programme for Asian start-ups
18:05 Start of cruise season in Kiel to be postponed until end of April
17:57 Globaltrans’ profit for 2019 climbed 16% YoY to RUB 22.7 billion
17:03 CMA CGM announces PSS from Romania to the Mediterranean
16:35 OOCL announces Transpacific product update
16:20 About 40 small- and mid-size ships to be built for Russia’s Far East by 2025
16:03 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Non-destructive Inspection by Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing
15:45 Gasum to supply Preem with renewable maritime fuel
15:24 Two ferries operate between seaports of Kaliningrad and Ust-Luga
15:03 NuStar extends Svitzer contract in Point Tupper, Canada, by five years
14:58 5G innovation put to a practical use in the Port of Zeebrugge
14:46 Global Ports terminals add new transit intermodal service from Europe to Asia via Russia
14:28 BPO and BTJ prepared overview of measures introduced in ports and shipping lines within Baltic Sea region
14:02 Port Houston posts cargo volume results for Feb 2020
13:51 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 8,177 in RF spot market
13:20 Wärtsilä signs agreement with Kuribayashi Steamship in Japan for deployment of innovative gate rudder technology
13:10 Maersk’s first intercontinental train from Europe to Asia dispatched from St. Petersburg
13:03 Tianjin Port Development announces 2019 unaudited annual results
12:29 United Shipbuilding Corporation establishes center for prevention of Covid-19 spread
12:02 Ports of Bremen fully functioning
11:37 Abu Dhabi, UAE to host ADIPEC 2020 on November 9-12
11:12 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market. Week 13
11:02 First-stage land usage permit issued to APM Terminals Poti
10:50 KN moves its LNG Terminal from its normal location due to cleaning work
10:28 Port of Riga reports no significant changes in cargo handling
10:21 Panama Canal backs efforts to expedite return home of the passengers and crew on Holland America’s Zaandam
10:04 NCSP Group published its consolidated financial results for 12 months 2019
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 30
09:26 RF Government limits crossing of state border checkpoints
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is down to 556 points

2020 March 29

16:29 Coast Guard and a salvage towing company rescued three people near Key Largo
14:35 AAM to complete construction of the first hydrogen fuel cell vessel in the U.S.
13:17 Fischer Panda UK introduces standardised FP Control across new models
12:03 USCG responds to grounded container vessel in Mississippi River
11:52 Stena Bulk performs a test running an MR tanker on 100% biofuel

2020 March 28

15:13 Belov Engenharia Ltda to operate Robert Allan designed DSV for Petrobras
13:42 Valaris received a termination notice for the drilling contract for VALARIS DS-8
12:47 SCHOTTEL wins propulsion contract to equip U.S. Navy vessels
11:31 VT Halter Marine to execrise an option for forth APL(S)
10:53 USCG Cutter Polar Star returns home from Operation Deep Freeze 2020

2020 March 27

18:37 Kim Heng Marine & Oilfield incorporates JV Bridgewater Marine (Taiwan)
18:14 Port of Antwerp Covid-19 Taskforce: supply chains still working
17:52 Oboronlogistics delivers materials and equipment for construction of medical center in Kaliningrad Region
17:29 Exercise involving three frigates of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet took place in Mediterranean Sea
17:05 Philippine Ports Authority imposes entry protocol in offices, ports in fight against COVID-19
16:43 Admiralteiskie Verfi launches lead freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 built for Russian Fishery Company
16:21 Arthur Sedov appointed as Managing Director of Rosterminalugol
16:05 Cosco Shipping Ports announces full year results for 2019
15:58 Gazpromneft Ocean marine oils are available in South Korea
15:44 The world's most powerful semi-submersible crane vessel receives the largest LNG bunkering in the Port of Rotterdam
15:27 Navigation on middle Volga and Volga-Baltic Canal to be opened ahead of schedule
15:04 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to provide economic relief to passenger vessel owners and operators
14:40 Severnaya Verf lays down fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group
14:16 VPower Group is new distributor for Rolls-Royce’s MTU solutions in China
13:55 Russia’s foreign trade cargo to be completely redirected to domestic ports by 2022-2023 - Rosmorrechflot
13:06 Russian bunkering market meets demand for low-sulphur fuel – RF Transport Ministry
12:28 Port of Gdansk is fully operational
11:33 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch takes measures to prevent COVID-2019 spread
11:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v P. S. Palios with C Transport