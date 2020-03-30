2020 March 30 18:30

Ecochlor announces collaboration with Horizon Air Freight to expand shipping services

Horizon Air Freight is joining forces with the Ecochlor Service Team to provide world-wide logistical support for Ecochlor customers, the company said in its release.

Ecochlor is a respected ballast water management system (BWMS) manufacturer with a reputation for delivering a reliable, easy-to-use system for ship crews worldwide. Ecochlor’s treatment system is unique. It uses chlorine dioxide (ClO2), generated by a simple process on board the vessel to treat the ballast water in a single pass during uptake.

Horizon Air Freight is a global leader with agents in 32 countries and more than 18,000 shipments per year with an on-time delivery rate of 99%. The company boasts a state-of-the-art IT track and tracing freight management system, with experienced key managers trained to expedite shipments for clients.