2020 March 30 17:57

Globaltrans’ profit for 2019 climbed 16% YoY to RUB 22.7 billion

Globaltrans has announced its financial and operational results for the year ended 31 December 2019 along with the proposal of final and special final dividends for 2019 and confirmation of the interim dividend targeted for 2020.

According to the statement, the Company’s profit for the year climbed 16% year on year to RUB 22.7 billion. Its total revenue rose 9% year on year to RUB 95.0 billion and operating profit rose 19% year on year to RUB 32.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA up 20% year on year to RUB 39.6 billion.