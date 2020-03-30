2020 March 30 16:20

About 40 small- and mid-size ships to be built for Russia’s Far East by 2025

The projects on construction of small-size and mid-size ships initiated by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic will be supported by the Far East Investment Promotion and Export Support Agency, says the Ministry.



Far East based companies have submitted 11 investment projects on construction of small-size and mid-size ships to Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency). According to Investment Department of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, 8 of the 11 ships will be built by the Far East shipyards. “All in all, there will be built 20 ships of that kind in the nearest future. We will initiate construction of 20 more ships in the coming 5 years”, said the Ministry.