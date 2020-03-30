2020 March 30 15:45

Gasum to supply Preem with renewable maritime fuel

Nordic gas sector and energy market expert Gasum has entered into an agreement with Sweden’s largest fuel company Preem to supply their tankers with a new fuel blend consisting of liquefied natural gas and 10 per cent of renewable liquefied biogas. This is the first agreement that involves Gasum delivering a blend containing renewable fuel to a maritime customer on a regular basis. It will contribute to lowering greenhouse gas emissions even further.

Preem’s vessels supplied with Gasum’s blend of renewable maritime fuel are the time-chartered tankers Tern Ocean and Thun Evolve.

“Maritime transport is an important part of Preem's operations. We are very pleased to be able to introduce renewable liquefied biogas into our fuel mix. This opportunity supports our high-end sustainability requirements,” says Anna Karin Klinthäll, Manager Trading Operations at Preem.

Using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as maritime fuel reduces emissions significantly compared to conventional fuel, such as heavy fuel oil. It improves local air quality and reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 20 per cent when compared to conventional fuel. LNG is the most environmentally friendly fossil shipping fuel, meeting both current and long-term environmental requirements set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO)

By using 100 per cent renewable liquefied biogas (LBG), the emissions of greenhouse gas will be reduced even further. LBG reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85 per cent when compared to fossil fuels.

“Gasum is committed to working for a carbon-neutral future and helping our customers to reduce their own carbon footprint by providing cleaner energy. We are happy to support Preem towards greener shipping and particularly their vision of leading the transition towards a sustainable society,” says Jacob Granqvist, Sales Director Maritime in Gasum.

Gasum continually develops its fuel offering and services to answer to the future needs of the maritime segment. The company will continue to invest in the LNG and LBG supply chain and work together with maritime partners towards a cleaner future.

The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. We offer cleaner energy for combined heat and power production and industry as well as cleaner fuel solutions for maritime and road transport. We support our customers to decrease their own carbon footprint and that of their customers. Together with our partners, we are building a bridge towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea. Gasum promotes circular economy and is the leading supplier of biogas and processer of bio-degradable waste. We are the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) player in the Nordic market.

The Gasum Group has around 350 employees in Finland, Norway and Sweden. The company’s revenue in 2018 totaled €1,177 million. Gasum is owned by the State of Finland.

Preem is the largest fuel company in Sweden, with a refining capacity of more than 18 million m³ of crude oil every year. The company refines and sell gasoline, diesel, heating oil and renewable fuels to companies and consumers in Sweden and abroad. Preem supplies more than half of Sweden’s industrial companies and one third of the small companies with heating and energy products. Preem has a nationwide service network with some 570 fuel stations for private and commercial traffic. Preem has over 1,500 employees, of which 950 work at our two refineries in Gothenburg and Lysekil, Sweden. Including personnel at distributors and partners, over 3,000 employees meet our customers under the Preem brand. Preem had a turnover of SEK 93 billion in 2018.