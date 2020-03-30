  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 30 15:45

    Gasum to supply Preem with renewable maritime fuel

    Nordic gas sector and energy market expert Gasum has entered into an agreement with Sweden’s largest fuel company Preem to supply their tankers with a new fuel blend consisting of liquefied natural gas and 10 per cent of renewable liquefied biogas. This is the first agreement that involves Gasum delivering a blend containing renewable fuel to a maritime customer on a regular basis. It will contribute to lowering greenhouse gas emissions even further.

    Preem’s vessels supplied with Gasum’s blend of renewable maritime fuel are the time-chartered tankers Tern Ocean and Thun Evolve.
    “Maritime transport is an important part of Preem's operations. We are very pleased to be able to introduce renewable liquefied biogas into our fuel mix. This opportunity supports our high-end sustainability requirements,” says Anna Karin Klinthäll, Manager Trading Operations at Preem.

    Using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as maritime fuel reduces emissions significantly compared to conventional fuel, such as heavy fuel oil. It improves local air quality and reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 20 per cent when compared to conventional fuel. LNG is the most environmentally friendly fossil shipping fuel, meeting both current and long-term environmental requirements set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO)
    By using 100 per cent renewable liquefied biogas (LBG), the emissions of greenhouse gas will be reduced even further. LBG reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85 per cent when compared to fossil fuels. 

    “Gasum is committed to working for a carbon-neutral future and helping our customers to reduce their own carbon footprint by providing cleaner energy. We are happy to support Preem towards greener shipping and particularly their vision of leading the transition towards a sustainable society,” says Jacob Granqvist, Sales Director Maritime in Gasum.

    Gasum continually develops its fuel offering and services to answer to the future needs of the maritime segment. The company will continue to invest in the LNG and LBG supply chain and work together with maritime partners towards a cleaner future.

    The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. We offer cleaner energy for combined heat and power production and industry as well as cleaner fuel solutions for maritime and road transport. We support our customers to decrease their own carbon footprint and that of their customers. Together with our partners, we are building a bridge towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea. Gasum promotes circular economy and is the leading supplier of biogas and processer of bio-degradable waste. We are the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) player in the Nordic market.

    The Gasum Group has around 350 employees in Finland, Norway and Sweden. The company’s revenue in 2018 totaled €1,177 million. Gasum is owned by the State of Finland. 

    Preem is the largest fuel company in Sweden, with a refining capacity of more than 18 million m³ of crude oil every year. The company refines and sell gasoline, diesel, heating oil and renewable fuels to companies and consumers in Sweden and abroad. Preem supplies more than half of Sweden’s industrial companies and one third of the small companies with heating and energy products. Preem has a nationwide service network with some 570 fuel stations for private and commercial traffic. Preem has over 1,500 employees, of which 950 work at our two refineries in Gothenburg and Lysekil, Sweden. Including personnel at distributors and partners, over 3,000 employees meet our customers under the Preem brand. Preem had a turnover of SEK 93 billion in 2018.

Другие новости по темам: Gasum  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 30

17:03 CMA CGM announces PSS from Romania to the Mediterranean
16:35 OOCL announces Transpacific product update
16:20 About 40 small- and mid-size ships to be built for Russia’s Far East by 2025
16:03 ClassNK releases Guidelines for Non-destructive Inspection by Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing
15:45 Gasum to supply Preem with renewable maritime fuel
15:24 Two ferries operate between seaports of Kaliningrad and Ust-Luga
15:03 NuStar extends Svitzer contract in Point Tupper, Canada, by five years
14:58 5G innovation put to a practical use in the Port of Zeebrugge
14:46 Global Ports terminals add new transit intermodal service from Europe to Asia via Russia
14:28 BPO and BTJ prepared overview of measures introduced in ports and shipping lines within Baltic Sea region
14:02 Port Houston posts cargo volume results for Feb 2020
13:51 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 8,177 in RF spot market
13:20 Wärtsilä signs agreement with Kuribayashi Steamship in Japan for deployment of innovative gate rudder technology
13:10 Maersk’s first intercontinental train from Europe to Asia dispatched from St. Petersburg
13:03 Tianjin Port Development announces 2019 unaudited annual results
12:29 United Shipbuilding Corporation establishes center for prevention of Covid-19 spread
12:02 Ports of Bremen fully functioning
11:37 Abu Dhabi, UAE to host ADIPEC 2020 on November 9-12
11:12 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market. Week 13
11:02 First-stage land usage permit issued to APM Terminals Poti
10:50 KN moves its LNG Terminal from its normal location due to cleaning work
10:28 Port of Riga reports no significant changes in cargo handling
10:21 Panama Canal backs efforts to expedite return home of the passengers and crew on Holland America’s Zaandam
10:04 NCSP Group published its consolidated financial results for 12 months 2019
09:41 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 30
09:26 RF Government limits crossing of state border checkpoints
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is down to 556 points

2020 March 29

16:29 Coast Guard and a salvage towing company rescued three people near Key Largo
14:35 AAM to complete construction of the first hydrogen fuel cell vessel in the U.S.
13:17 Fischer Panda UK introduces standardised FP Control across new models
12:03 USCG responds to grounded container vessel in Mississippi River
11:52 Stena Bulk performs a test running an MR tanker on 100% biofuel

2020 March 28

15:13 Belov Engenharia Ltda to operate Robert Allan designed DSV for Petrobras
13:42 Valaris received a termination notice for the drilling contract for VALARIS DS-8
12:47 SCHOTTEL wins propulsion contract to equip U.S. Navy vessels
11:31 VT Halter Marine to execrise an option for forth APL(S)
10:53 USCG Cutter Polar Star returns home from Operation Deep Freeze 2020

2020 March 27

18:37 Kim Heng Marine & Oilfield incorporates JV Bridgewater Marine (Taiwan)
18:14 Port of Antwerp Covid-19 Taskforce: supply chains still working
17:52 Oboronlogistics delivers materials and equipment for construction of medical center in Kaliningrad Region
17:29 Exercise involving three frigates of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet took place in Mediterranean Sea
17:05 Philippine Ports Authority imposes entry protocol in offices, ports in fight against COVID-19
16:43 Admiralteiskie Verfi launches lead freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 built for Russian Fishery Company
16:21 Arthur Sedov appointed as Managing Director of Rosterminalugol
16:05 Cosco Shipping Ports announces full year results for 2019
15:58 Gazpromneft Ocean marine oils are available in South Korea
15:44 The world's most powerful semi-submersible crane vessel receives the largest LNG bunkering in the Port of Rotterdam
15:27 Navigation on middle Volga and Volga-Baltic Canal to be opened ahead of schedule
15:04 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to provide economic relief to passenger vessel owners and operators
14:40 Severnaya Verf lays down fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group
14:16 VPower Group is new distributor for Rolls-Royce’s MTU solutions in China
13:55 Russia’s foreign trade cargo to be completely redirected to domestic ports by 2022-2023 - Rosmorrechflot
13:06 Russian bunkering market meets demand for low-sulphur fuel – RF Transport Ministry
12:28 Port of Gdansk is fully operational
11:33 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch takes measures to prevent COVID-2019 spread
11:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v P. S. Palios with C Transport
10:35 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 27
10:32 69th navigation season opened in Volga-Don Basin of inland water ways
10:09 Fincantieri extends work stoppage in all its Military and Cruise Vessels production plants and offices from March 30th
09:54 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.68% to $26.52, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.86% to $23.02