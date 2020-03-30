2020 March 30 17:03

CMA CGM announces PSS from Romania to the Mediterranean

CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rate from April 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice :

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From Romania

Destination Range: To West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, North Africa & Morocco

Cargo: Dry

Date of application: From April 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Amounts: USD 50 per TEU