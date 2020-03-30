-
2020 March 30 17:03
CMA CGM announces PSS from Romania to the Mediterranean
CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rate from April 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice :
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From Romania
Destination Range: To West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, North Africa & Morocco
Cargo: Dry
Date of application: From April 15th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Amounts: USD 50 per TEU
