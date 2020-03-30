2020 March 30 15:03

NuStar extends Svitzer contract in Point Tupper, Canada, by five years

Svitzer, global towage operator and part of Maersk, has today announced a five-year extension of their marine service contract with NuStar, one of the largest liquid terminals and pipeline operators in North America, the company said in its release.

Svitzer has been delivering towage services to NuStar in Point Tupper since 2010. The extension that comes into effect on 1 August 2020 supports NuStar’s Point Tupper Oil Storage facility with three tugs on time charter, performing berthing and unberthing for calling tankers and safety standby services at the terminal.

With this long-term agreement, Svitzer delivers on its promise of commitment to customers and operations in Eastern Canada, while also positioning itself well to grow its regional presence with one or two exciting new prospects over the coming years. In the Americas region, Svitzer employs 835 people, delivering marine services to global and regional customers across 14 countries.

ABOUT SVITZER

Since 1833, Svitzer has provided safety and support at sea as a standalone towage operator and as part of A.P. Moller - Maersk. With 4,000 employees, a fleet of more than 440 vessels and operations all over the world, we are the global market leader within towage and marine related services.