2020 March 30 13:51

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 8,177 in RF spot market

Between March 23 and March 27, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation fell by RUB 1,150 against the previous week to RUB 8,177 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district was flat at RUB 8,350 per tonne, in the Central district – fell by RUB 497 to RUB 6,107, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 792 to RUB 5,347, in the Southern federal district fell by RUB 3,400 to RUB 9,950, in the Siberian federal district – decreased by RUB 1,450 to RUB 12,757, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 1,010 to RUB 18,510.