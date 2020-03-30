2020 March 30 12:29

United Shipbuilding Corporation establishes center for prevention of Covid-19 spread

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) says a center for prevention of Covid-19 spread has been established by the order of Aleksey Rakhmanov, USC President. Besides, a plan of measures has been approved to protect USC employees and to ensure their stable operation.



The Plan currently numbering 26 points will be regularly updated taking into consideration new measures undertaken by the state authorities to prevent the spreading of the virus in the territory of the Russian Federation.



United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

