Abu Dhabi, UAE to host ADIPEC 2020 on November 9-12

ADIPEC 2020 will be held in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 9-12 November, says the event organizer.

ADIPEC is one of the world’s largest, most important and influential event for the oil and gas industry that is at the forefront of establishing the worldwide energy mix.

As the digital and technological innovation continues to drives unprecedented change in the oil & gas industry, the 36th edition of ADIPEC is ready to embrace this change and will be a catalyst for technological advancements that will help in reshaping the entire hydrocarbon value chain.

Also a major focus of Offshore & Marine, which runs alongside with ADIPEC event. Offshore & Marine will be showcasing break-throughs in shallow and deep water technology, including inspection, repair and maintenance equipment, diving apparatus, underwater vessels and communication devices.

