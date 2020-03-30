2020 March 30 11:02

First-stage land usage permit issued to APM Terminals Poti

APM Terminals Poti appreciates the timely approval received from the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development for the first-stage land usage permit, the company said in its release. During this time of national and international crisis it is very positive and confidence-building to see that the Government is none the less committed to support the expansion of APM Terminals Poti - Poti Sea Port Corporation and its role in developing the economy of Georgia and the region.

However, this is just the beginning of the process. The next (second) stage of the process will include an Environmental Impact Study and detailed project documentation which will also require the close cooperation of the Government to assure that the timeline for this project stays on schedule.

Finally, upon completion of the second stage, APM Terminals will move to the third (final) stage of the permit process, where it will be even more critical for the Government to remain proactive and constructively engaged in finding an optimal solution for access to the port during the construction and eventual operational stage for the benefit of the logistics providers and the overall supply chain. This will guarantee the success of this major infrastructure investment.

“APM Terminals Poti - Poti Sea Port Corporation is confident that, with the continued support and cooperation of the Georgian Government, this project will be a success and an example of the kind of partnership that will attract additional international investments to Georgia in the near future,” remarked Keld Mosgaard Christensen, Managing Director of APM Terminals - Poti Sea Port Corporation.



In April 2011, APM Terminals purchased Poti Sea Port, the largest port in Georgia, a multi-purpose facility with 15 berths for cargo and RoRo service, with total quay length of 2,900 meters and more than 20 quay cranes. Since assuming operations, APM Terminals has invested over USD 80 million upgrading the outdated port infrastructure and service facilities, including the construction of a new Customs Center, as well as new rail and truck facilities.

During this period Poti Sea Port has continued with upgrades of the current port infrastructure and equipment to make it the most productive and safest port in the Region while maintaining its preeminent position as the leading gateway to and from Central Asia and the Caucasus.