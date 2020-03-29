2020 March 29 12:03

USCG responds to grounded container vessel in Mississippi River

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a container vessel that ran around near mile marker 81 of the Mississippi River, USCG said on Friday.



Watch standers at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at 3:20 a.m. that the Liberian-flagged container ship, the Belita had run aground near 12-mile point, at mile marker 81 of the Mississippi River.



Sector New Orleans vessel traffic service has placed a one-way traffic restriction in the immediate vicinity of the grounded vessel.



There are no reports of pollution or injuries. The cause of the incident is under investigation.