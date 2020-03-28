  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 28 13:42

    Valaris received a termination notice for the drilling contract for VALARIS DS-8

    Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) (“Valaris” or the “Company”) announced that the Company continues actively working to recover or replace the blowout preventer (BOP) stack on VALARIS DS-8 following a non-drilling incident earlier this month. On March 19, 2020, the Company received a termination notice for the drilling contract for VALARIS DS-8. The Company is in discussions with the customer regarding the notice. The drilling contract represents approximately $150 million of the Company’s contracted revenue backlog of $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2019. The operating day rate for VALARIS DS-8 is approximately $620,000 per day. The Company has loss of hire insurance for $602,500 per day after the expiration of a 45-day deductible waiting period through the end of the contract in November 2020. If the contract is terminated, the Company will seek to recover losses incurred in accordance with the terms of this insurance policy, which would largely offset the lost backlog noted above. There can be no assurance as to the timing or amount of insurance proceeds paid to the Company.

    The Company has received a notice of contract termination from a customer for VALARIS JU-109, which was scheduled to operate offshore Angola until July 2021. As a result of this termination, the rig’s contract is now expected to end in mid-April 2020 and contracted revenue backlog will be reduced by approximately $50 million. The Company expects to receive additional notices of contract terminations and requests to renegotiate contract day rates and terms in light of increased market uncertainty.

    Since the beginning of March, VALARIS JU-87 was awarded a one-well contract with Cox in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that commenced in mid-March, with an estimated duration of 30 days that added approximately $1 million of contracted revenue backlog. Additionally, a previously announced contract for VALARIS DS-4 with Amni offshore Ghana has been transferred to VALARIS DS-7 and is expected to commence in April 2020, and the previously announced contract for VALARIS JU-144 (EXL II) with ENI offshore Mexico has been transferred to VALARIS JU-102 and is expected to commence in September 2020.

    For the period between the Company’s fleet status report that was filed on February 13, 2020 and the beginning of March, the Company executed the following new contracts and contract extensions with associated revenue backlog of approximately $100 million:

    • VALARIS MS-1 awarded a three-well contract with Santos offshore Australia that is expected to commence in first quarter 2021, with an estimated duration of 155 days.
    • VALARIS 8505 awarded a one-well contract with Lukoil Upstream Mexico that is expected to commence in mid-November, with an estimated duration of 80 days.
    • VALARIS JU-118 (Joe Douglas) awarded a three-well contract with Fieldwood offshore Mexico that commenced in mid-March, with an estimated duration of 425 days.
    • VALARIS JU-144 (EXL II) awarded a two-well contract with Fieldwood offshore Mexico that is expected to commence in April, with an estimated duration of 200 days.
    • In addition, the Company is withdrawing its first quarter and full year 2020 financial guidance.

    About Valaris plc
    Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. With an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence, and a focus on technology and innovation, Valaris was rated first in total customer satisfaction in the latest independent survey by EnergyPoint Research - the ninth consecutive year that the Company has earned this distinction. Valaris plc is an English limited company (England No. 7023598) with its corporate headquarters located at 110 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6EU.

Другие новости по темам: Valaris  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 28

15:13 Belov Engenharia Ltda to operate Robert Allan designed DSV for Petrobras
13:42 Valaris received a termination notice for the drilling contract for VALARIS DS-8
12:47 SCHOTTEL wins propulsion contract to equip U.S. Navy vessels
11:31 VT Halter Marine to execrise an option for forth APL(S)
10:53 USCG Cutter Polar Star returns home from Operation Deep Freeze 2020

2020 March 27

18:37 Kim Heng Marine & Oilfield incorporates JV Bridgewater Marine (Taiwan)
18:14 Port of Antwerp Covid-19 Taskforce: supply chains still working
17:52 Oboronlogistics delivers materials and equipment for construction of medical center in Kaliningrad Region
17:29 Exercise involving three frigates of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet took place in Mediterranean Sea
17:05 Philippine Ports Authority imposes entry protocol in offices, ports in fight against COVID-19
16:43 Admiralteiskie Verfi launches lead freezing trawler of Project СТ-192 built for Russian Fishery Company
16:21 Arthur Sedov appointed as Managing Director of Rosterminalugol
16:05 Cosco Shipping Ports announces full year results for 2019
15:58 Gazpromneft Ocean marine oils are available in South Korea
15:44 The world's most powerful semi-submersible crane vessel receives the largest LNG bunkering in the Port of Rotterdam
15:27 Navigation on middle Volga and Volga-Baltic Canal to be opened ahead of schedule
15:04 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to provide economic relief to passenger vessel owners and operators
14:40 Severnaya Verf lays down fifth processing trawler of Project 170701 ordered by NOREBO Group
14:16 VPower Group is new distributor for Rolls-Royce’s MTU solutions in China
13:55 Russia’s foreign trade cargo to be completely redirected to domestic ports by 2022-2023 - Rosmorrechflot
13:06 Russian bunkering market meets demand for low-sulphur fuel – RF Transport Ministry
12:28 Port of Gdansk is fully operational
11:33 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch takes measures to prevent COVID-2019 spread
11:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v P. S. Palios with C Transport
10:35 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 27
10:32 69th navigation season opened in Volga-Don Basin of inland water ways
10:09 Fincantieri extends work stoppage in all its Military and Cruise Vessels production plants and offices from March 30th
09:54 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.68% to $26.52, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.86% to $23.02
09:39 Launching ceremony held for lead shallow-draft dry cargo barge of Project RDB20
09:20 Synergy Group calls for collective action on shipping’s coronavirus crewing crisis
09:11 Baltic Dry Index is down to 569 points

2020 March 26

18:36 MHI-MME first receives MET-MBII turbochargers first order
18:05 DNV GL’s remote surveys surge with 15,000 completed since launch
17:50 IAPH welcomes new member port from Canada
17:36 CMA CGM completes a first transaction relating to the sale of eight port terminals to Terminal Link for USD 815 million in cash
17:16 Höegh LNG announces amendment and restatement of the FSRU Independence debt facility and a new interim LNGC timecharter
17:05 OOCL announces additional withdrawal of Trans-Pacific sailings in April 2020
16:43 RF Government approves Transport Strategy till 2035
16:28 Measures introduced for Nevsky Shipyard staff to prevent spread of Covid -19
16:24 Customised Wärtsilä ship design chosen for two new P&O ships
16:20 MAN Cryo develops liquefied methane terminal in Swedish port city Oxelösund
16:05 COSCO SHIPPING Ports announces FY2019 results
15:37 PDP Institute of Admiral Makarov SUMIS undertakes measures to prevent spread of Covid-19
15:30 APM Terminals issues North America COVID-19 update
15:15 World Maritime University and International Union of Marine Insurance sign Memorandum of Understanding
14:52 North Sea Port takes further action to keep port operational along Ghent and Zealand side
14:13 Delo Group is to consolidate 99.6% of PJSC TransContainer
13:44 Bunker prices continue going down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:21 Expansion of infrastructure for coal exports via port of Vysotsk approved by Glavgosexpertiza
12:48 Blagoveshchensk shipyard named after October Revolution laid down yet another hydrographic ship of Project 19910
12:10 BC Ferries announces fuel rebate
11:29 Murmansk Commercial Seaport completed construction of wind and dust barriers
11:00 Busan Port cooperates with the government, operators and workers to prevent COVID-19 infection
10:52 Panama Canal adopts measures to guarantee sustained operations amid COVID-19
10:38 Ministry of Transport and Communications of Finland to amend decrees on road ferries, manning of ships and certification of seafarers
10:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 26
10:04 Finnpilot reports on its preparation for COVID-19
09:41 Tallink Grupp Supervisory Board members waive remuneration
09:23 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.62% to $27.22, Light Sweet Crude – down 1.51% to $24.12
09:09 Baltic Dry Index is down to 582 points