2020 March 27 17:52

Oboronlogistics delivers materials and equipment for construction of medical center in Kaliningrad Region

Oboronlogistics LLC, using the Ust-Luga-Baltiysk ferry line, provides delivery of construction materials, automotive and equipment for the construction of a new medical center for the Russian defense Ministry in the Kaliningrad region, the company says in a press release.



In order to prevent the development of infectious diseases among the forces of the Russian Federation, the Government of the Russian Federation has allocated funds for the construction of 16 medical modular centers, including in the Kaliningrad region. The facilities are scheduled to be commissioned by may 15, 2020.



Delivery of goods is carried out at the request of the Department of transport for the Ministry of defense of Russia within the state contract concluded pursuant to the order of the Government of the Russian Federation, according to which Oboronlogistics is defined only by carried out by the Ministry of defence and Rosgardia procurement of works and services associated with delivery of cargoes by sea transport on the territory of the Kaliningrad region in 2020 – 2021, and at the request of organizations of the Military-construction complex of the Ministry of defense of Russia.



Oboronlogistics LLC provides transportation of various goods in the interests of the military Department between Ust-Luga and the Baltic sea without passing through the territories of neighboring Baltic states. The port of Ust-Luga is located 150 kilometers from Saint Petersburg, and the port of Baltiysk is located 50 kilometers West of Kaliningrad. The flight time is about 40 hours. The ferry makes 5-6 round trips every month.