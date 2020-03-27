2020 March 27 17:29

Exercise involving three frigates of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet took place in Mediterranean Sea

The crews of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) ships from the permanent naval group in the Mediterranean sea conducted a training exercise to destroy a detachment of ships of the mock enemy in the Mediterranean sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The ship's strike group of the Black Sea Fleet consisting of three frigates "Admiral Grigorovich", "Admiral Makarov" and "Admiral Essen" performed rocket and artillery fire on sea and air targets from anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems.

According to the plan of the exercise, a detachment of ships of the mock enemy launched a missile attack on a detachment of ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

During the exercise, the air defense combat crews of the frigates "Admiral Grigorovich", "Admiral Makarov" and "Admiral Essen"destroyed cruise missiles of the mock enemy with the anti-aircraft missile system "Shtil-1". Air targets were conditionally destroyed by electronic launches.

As part of the exercise, the Black Sea Fleet ships detachment entered the sea battle, conditionally using "Kalibr-NK" missile systems against the "enemy" and performed artillery fire on sea targets.

At the final stage of the exercise, the crews of the Black Sea Fleet ships worked out elements of joint navigation and combat maneuvering as part of the strike group, conducted signals exercises, anti-submarine and anti-aircraft protection of the ships ' detachment on the sea crossing.

The exercise was held in accordance with the combat training plan for the forces of the permanent naval group in the Mediterranean sea.